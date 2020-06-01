Ozark voters will consider a $26.5 million bond issue on June 2, that if approved, will turn a former manufacturing plant into what would amount to an extension of the Ozark High School campus.
The goal is the same but the timeline for what the Ozark School District calls “Operation Renovate and Innovate” has been adjusted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction at two different sites is now set to start in the fall of 2020, but much of that hinges of the outcome of the election.
The bond issue has no tax levy increase attached to it, and school administrators say the additional bonding would generate funds needed to renovate the Ozark Innovation Center and expand the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center. The Innovation Center part of Ozark High School and is located at 1600 West Jackson Street, which longtime Ozark residents commonly call the FASCO plant.
The second high school campus will house mathematics, business, science and arts classes, along with some specialty programs like interior design, fashion, culinary arts, woodworking, construction, drafting, digital media and more.
Interior construction of the Ozark Innovation Center is now slated to start in the spring of 2021, upon completion of technical drawings by architects from Esterly Schneider and Associates. The interior construction, according to school board documents, depends on the passage of the bond issue.
The Ozark Board of Education voted Jan. 9 to take the bond issue to voters.
The Ozark Board of Education and the administration have been working on the first phase of the district's long range plan — Operation Renovate and Innovate — since it was approved in March 2019. The Ozark School District bought part of the old FASCO plant in July 2019, at a cost of about $4.1 million.
The estimated completion date for the two renovation projects is August, 2022. Grades will shift for the 2022-23 school year with the four elementary buildings becoming kindergarten through fourth grade; fifth and sixth grades at Ozark Middle School; seventh and eighth grades at Ozark Junior High; and ninth grade moving to the high school.
Ozark School District April 2020 bond issue ballot language
Shall Ozark R-VI School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $26,500,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school sites and facilities, including renovating the Ozark Innovation Center, remodeling and repurposing the District Office for early childhood learning and acquiring property currently leased by the District?
If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.88 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
