REPUBLIC — If Avery Voysey needed confirmation a nagging injury to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot won’t keep him off the court, he received good news Wednesday.
Voysey’s fancy footwork was among the several areas of his game that stood out in Ozark’s 76-70 loss to Parkview at the Republic Tournament. The backup junior forward contributed 15 points
Voysey swished a 3-pointer almost immediately after checking into the game. He went on to nearly double his entire varsity scoring total of eight points from his sophomore season.
“Honestly, not too bad,” Voysey said of his nerves. “At the start of the game, you’re always a little nervous. But when I hit that first 3, that settled me down. That’s a boost, it really gets you going. I was thinking more about defense before the game. I figured if I got that going, the offense will come.”
“Avery had a great game,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He gave us a huge spark.”
Voysey was sidelined for several weeks during Ozark’s football season this fall due to his injured right foot. It’s been a chronic injury that first hindered him while playing basketball three years ago.
“If I tweak it, I get cautious,” he said. “But usually when the game is going and my adrenaline is up, it’s not on my mind.”
The 6-foot-0 Voysey has the muscular build of a typical linebacker. Such a body type on the hardwood usually translate to the power forward position. But he showed enough lateral quickness against Parkview to be able to defend on the perimeter.
“It was encouraging to see Avery come out and help the team tonight,” guard Ethan Whatley said. “He’s got good footwork. I like how we plays, how he can go back-door on somebody and also hit an open shot.”
Voysey, a former soccer player, gives Schweitzer a versatile option.
“Coach says I’m more of a slash guy,” Voysey said. “It’s about matchups really, what I do will depend on who I’m guarding.”
