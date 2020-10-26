Steven Ward’s starring senior season stems, in part, to his absence on last year’s All-COC First-, Second- and Third-Teams.
A terrible trifecta, if you will.
“I didn't get anything,” Ward says, still with bitterness in the tone of his voice. “I had better stats than a lot of dudes on there. But it all comes down to teams winning games.”
Ward would seem to have all the boxes checked in regard to All-COC recognition this time around. Any observer of Nixa games has surely taken note of his play at linebacker for the Eagles, or at least heard his name repeatedly over the public-address system.
Ward has been Nixa’s leader in most defensive categories all season. Entering the Eagles’ Week Nine trip to Carthage last Friday, his stat line read 88 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six quarterback sacks and two interceptions.
Nixa finished third in the COC with a 7-2 record.
Conference play is complete, but the All-COC Teams annually aren’t voted on by coaches until mid-November. So, how players perform in the playoffs can have a bearing on any recognition they might receive.
To this point, Ward would appear to be a lock to land a spot on the All-COC First-Team Defense. In addition, one could argue he’s the leading contender to be named the COC Defensive Player Of The Year.
Ward has become about as big a name around the COC this season as Carthage’s Kale Schrader was a year ago and Carl Junction’s Zeke Wall was previously. Schrader was the Defensive Player Of The Year in 2019 and Wall the Defensive Player Of The Year in 2017 and 2018.
“It would mean a lot,” Ward said of post-season honors. “It would show that I'm not looked over anymore, that I can make a difference and show everybody that how I play defense, I'm the best defensive player in the conference. I think I can go as far as to say I'm one of the best defensive players in the state.”
Ward posted 90 tackles, including four stops for a loss and one sack, as a junior a year ago.
He has no doubt what has pushed him to greater heights this season.
“Toughness, 100 percent,” he said immediately when asked how he has improved over the past year. “I got tougher and stronger.”
Ward likes the position he is in as a recruit college coaches are vying for. When Mid-America Nazarene (Kansas) beat Evangel over the weekend, Ward was a guest of the Crusaders. But Mid-America Nazarene was the first school to make an offer to him this year and the Pioneers had two coaches in attendance at Carthage at chat with Ward.
“They're going to be fighting for me a little bit,” Ward said.
