There seemed no stoping a flurry of offers from colleges for Nixa’s Steven Ward until he put a halt to his recruiting trail once an offer from Missouri State arrived.
“I feel like if I would have waited, maybe I would have got more offers,” Ward said after signing with the Bears last week. “But I thought, ‘This is what I’ve been wanting to do, D-I has been my whole dream, I’m not going to let it pass me by. I’m going to hop on this.’”
Ward’s father, Steven, played for MSU in the late 1990s. He was a defensive end for the Bears, after being a quarterback as a prep at Hazelwood Central.
“It’s cool to be able to play where my Dad played,” the younger Ward said. “That was a dream of mine, following in his footsteps.
Steven says his father has been impressed with first-year MSU coach Bobby Petrino.
“He’s excited because he thinks coach Petrino is a good dude and he will change their program, much like coach (John) Perry changed our program,” Steven said. “People have said MSU had one of its best signing days ever.”
Steven added his father has been instrumental in his success.
“I appreciate all he has done for me. I wouldn’t be where I am without him pushing me,” Ward said. “A lot of props to my parents for always pushing me.”
Ward, an all-state linebacker, is confident the challenges that await him will help bring out his best.
“I want to go to my max potential,” he said. “The level I’m going to be playing at, I’m excited to see where I’m at compared to those players. I feel I can ball out at any level in D-I. We’ll see how it goes. This is what I want. But if it’s not, I can always enter transfer portal after a couple of years.”
Other offers Ward received were from colleges at the NCAA D-II or NAIA levels.
“It was tough (saying no to them), especially after how nice they were to me. I made a bond with those coaches,” he said. “But this was the best choice for me, to go D-I because I feel I’m that caliber of player.”
Ward also likes the idea of being so close to home and being able to see his younger brother, Spencer, progress in years to come. Spencer is a prized freshman prospect at Nixa.
“He’s going to be the fastest player on the team now that I’m gone,” Steven said. “I’m excited about being able to come back here and check out the games on Friday nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.