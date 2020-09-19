John Ward had a season’s worth of highlights in the first half alone Friday.
Ward turned in a dominating performance in the Eagles’ 35-7 victory versus Republic. The senior linebacker started the night’s scoring and went on to be a constant presence in the Tigers’ offensive backfield.
Ward recovered a Republic fumble in the end zone for Nixa’s first touchdown and by the time the first half ended already had two tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.
Republic’s flustered offense certainly has company. Through the first four weeks of the season, Ward has collected six tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks against Branson, Joplin, Willard and Republic.
Nixa (4-0) put the turbo clock into effect for the third time on the season, while breaking to a 35-0, third-quarter lead.
The Eagles also reached the end zone on a pair of Ramone Green rushing touchdowns, a touchdown pass from Austin McCracken to Nate Nixon and a scoring strike from McCracken to Smith Wheeler.
McCracken’s sophomore season has seen him burst upon the scene with 11 touchdown passes. In addition, Reid Potts has one touchdown pass. Nixa threw for nine touchdowns all of last season.
Green made it four straight weeks of reaching at least 100 yards rushing. He had 122 yards on the ground, hiking his season total to 489.
The Eagles have scored 35 points or more each week.
With Carthage (3-0) idle Friday while being quarantined, Nixa is alone atop the COC as the league’s only 4-0 team.
