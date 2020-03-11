Water service should be restored by 6 p.m. for residential water customers in central Nixa who had their service unexpectedly shut off on Wednesday afternoon.
According the Nixa Department of Public Works, an unplanned outage is leaving residents of the Hedgepeth Estates subdivision dry as of about 3 p.m. Originally, the municipal water department planned an outage for 20-25 customers, but that number has grown larger than anticipated.
A contractor is working to replace a water line near the intersection of South Street and West Street, just off the intersection of South Street and U.S. Highway 160. When the work is done, a new water line will be twice the diameter of the original. However, some unforeseen complications led to the need to temporarily cut service to a larger part of Nixa than expected.
When water service is restored at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Nixa Department of Public Works reports there will not be a boil order needed.
