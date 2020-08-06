Wayne Mount

A family graveside service for Wayne will be held in Illinois. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Church of Christ, 301 East Highview Drive, Ozark, MO 65721. Arrangements were under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Wayne Dwight Mount, 91 of Ozark passed away Aug. 3, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Polo, Illinois, the son of Oscar and Vera (Gilbert) Mount.
Wayne served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at National Manufacturing Company in Sterling, Illinois for 45 years. Wayne was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Ozark.
Survivors include: his daughter, Vonda Miller of Sterling, Illinois; his son, Larry Mount and wife Teresa of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Rachel Miller of Shawano, Wisconsin, Brandon Miller of Sterling, Illinois, Jesse Mount of Chicago, Illinois, Justin Mount of St. Louis, Missouri, Jeremy Mount of Austin, Texas, Justin Bennett and wife Sharon of St. Louis, Missouri and Trista Tapia and husband Gabe of Rock Falls, Illinois; step-grandchildren, Dane’le Locklear and husband Willy of Springfield, Missouri, Joshua Harris of Chicago, Illinois and Shanna Palmer of Sterling, Illinois; and several great grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gene Mount, three brothers, Elwin, Paul and Vernon; and his sister, Edna Schultz as well as an infant sister.
