Kael Combs and his Nixa teammates initially had their own problems to worry about to take note and process Ozark’s Tyler Harmon being on the Tigers’ bench in foul trouble Wednesday.
As Harmon’s foul count continued to club in the second half, though, the Eagles were well aware Ozark was without its point guard.
“We knew with him being out of the game and in foul trouble they were going to be in trouble,” Combs said.
Trouble for the Tigers resulted in a Combs steal and breakaway dunk that highlighted Nixa’s breakaway for a 67-49 victory in the Class 6 District 11 championship game. The Eagles (25-3) are District champs for the first time in four years.
Combs’ steal and two-handed slam came immediately after Harmon was whistled for his fourth foul two-plus minutes into the fourth quarter.
“Harmon’s a great player and I think that hurt them a lot,” Nixa point guard Colin Ruffin said. “Kael had some big steals and then his big dunk put them away.”
Combs nearly had two dunks to put away Ozark. The Eagles broke a 36-all tie to lead 46-36, by scoring the final 10 points of the third quarter. That stretch included Combs hitting two free throws after he had a steal and was intentionally fouled by Ethan Whatley on his way to the hoop.
“He wrapped his arms around me and then let go, so I don’t think he meant for it to be an intentional foul and he said, ‘Sorry,’ to me afterward,” Combs said. “That got our crowd started. I felt momentum changing. We had really good defensive rotation to get those steals. Their turnovers led to easy buckets for us at the other end.”
“We turned the ball over and they got run-outs in some big moments that made their runs bigger,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said.
Nixa coach Jay Osborne noted points off of turnovers were often missing in big games during the Eagles' District title drought the past three seasons
“Something we’ve struggled with the past three years is getting quick buckets out of transition or from steals and deflections. We got some of those tonight,” Osborne said “We gained separation in a hurry when we started getting some steals and run-out layups.”
The Eagles did about everything right during their 45-point second half, after not doing a lot right in the first half. Ozark (19-9), which fell by 31 points to Nixa earlier this season, was up 25-22 at halftime.
“In the first half, we were in a slumber,” Osborne said. “It looked like we were playing in a sandpit or something. We were slow. Offensively, we were stagnant and not trying to establish an inside game. In the second half, we finally woke up. We got the ball inside, which makes us go. We finally got (center Jaret Nelson) the ball a few times. I think he only touched it once in the first half. He’s got to touch the ball.
“We felt like we were the better team and in the second half we proved that,” Osborne added.
Nelson and forward Jason Jones combined for 21 points.
“Our energy on the bench and on the court was a lot better after halftime,” Nelson said.
Ruffin scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. He had a pair of three-pointers during Nixa's surge.
“We struggled in the first half. Not a lot of our shots were falling,” Ruffin said. “But we weren’t going to go away.”
“They outworked us in the first half,” said Combs, who had 16 points. “They were crashing the offensive boards hard. They got more offensive rebounds than us. I give props to them, they’re a really good team.”
Ozark center Blaine Cline had 13 of his 19 points in the first half. He flourished by receiving the ball in the middle of the paint and attacking.
“I went there and it worked out. I got the ball and went right to the basket,” Cline said. “We came into this game with a lot more heart, knowing it was a win or go home game. I’m proud how we competed.”
“All you can ask for is to give 100 percent the whole game and that’s what we were trying to do,” said Whatley, who had 13 points. We gave our best effort. It didn’t help that Tyler was in foul trouble sitting on the side. He’s been big for us this back half of the season.”
Harmon finished with nearly as many fouls, four, as points, six.
“Being in foul trouble that much, it sucks because you can’t play and can’t help your team,” Harmon said. “It’s frustrating. It hurts losing because I feel like I let them down.”
Cline and guard Kyle Flavin, who were both three-year varsity players, were among Ozark’s six seniors to bow out.
“I told the kids in the locker room that coaches do play favorites. That age-old cliche that parents who are unhappy say coaches play favorites, yes we do. And this is a favorite group of mine,” Schweitzer said. “I’ve been blessed with good kids at Ozark who fight for me and this group was just like that.”
“When I got taken out of the game, emotions started to hit me,” Cline said. “I started thinking of how we’ve been playing since the seventh grade and how we’ve gotten better together. It was a fun ride.”
Nixa 67 Ozark 49
OZARK (49) — Cline 9 1-2 19, Harmon 2 2-2 6, Flavin 1 1-2 4, Whatley 5 0-1 13, Voysey 2 0-0 4, Weston 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-8 49.
NIXA (67) — Ruffin 4 9-12 20, Turner 1 0-0 2, Combs 4 8-10 16, Wofford 2 1-2 6, Nelson 4 2-5 10, Jones 5 1-2 11, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 21-31 67.
Ozark 11 14 11 13 - 49
Nixa 15 7 19 26 - 67
3-point goals - Ruffin 3, Whatley 3, Wofford, Flavin, Weston.
