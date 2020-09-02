Ozark's golf team was runner-up at the Camdenton Lady Laker Invitational on Wednesday with a team score of 372.
The Lady Tigers were led by Elizabeth Freeman and her score of 80.
Maddie Greenlee shot a 95, Katie Marshall 98, Georgia Fraser a 99 and Emma Bassett 117 to round out Ozark's scoring.
