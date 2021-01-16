Jaret Nelson and Nixa won their second COC game of the week by whipping Carthage 66-28.
Nelson collected 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Eagles (12-4 overall and 2-0 in the COC). Jason Jones contributed nine points and eight rebounds, Colin Ruffin had 13 points and seven assists and Jordyn Turner added nine points.
Nixa turned the ball over just times, while forcing 16 Carthage turnovers.
Lady Cardinals take title
Chadwick’s girls basketball team cruised to a 66-33 romp past Halfway in the Pleasant Hope Tournament title game.
Billings bows to Crane
Billings’ boys basketball team spotted Crane an 18-0 lead and never threatened in an 82-37 loss in the final of the Crane Tournament.
The Wildcats were behind 54-21 at halftime.
Hayden Fender’s 10 points topped the Wildcats.
Billings’ Julian Moody was chosen to the All-Tournament Team.
Jays win by two
Clever’s boys basketball team pulled out a 66-64 win against Marionville in the third-place game at the Crane Tournament.
Bryce Gelle poured in 27 points, Grant Pellham had 17 and Jake Twigg 11 for the Jays.
Gelle was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Robinson stars in loss
Riah Robinson scored a career-high 38 points in the Clever girls basketball team’s 58-53 setback at the hands of Fair Grove in the third-place game at the Skyline Tournament.
