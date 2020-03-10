Funeral services were Friday, March 6, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial followed in Selmore Cemetery.
Wendol Lee Barnett, 71, of Ozark passed away from kidney failure on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Wendol was born on Oct. 14, 1948 in Norwood, Missouri, the son of Willie Floyd and Maye Stella (Warren) Barnett. He is survived by one of this three brothers, Dale Barnett, and one sister, Wanda Barnett. He married Catherine Rogers around 1970, after his service in the United States Army from March 18, 1968-April 26, 1970, in Nordenberg, Germany. They are survived by their two children, Rebecca Fernald of Ozark and Billy Barnett.
Wendol remarried after the divorce of Catherine to Shirley (Starnes) Barnett in 1983. Wendol is survived by his other three children: Lacey (Starnes) Powell, LeAnn Barnett and Michael Barnett all of Ozark, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchild.
Wendol worked at Reyco in Springfield and Fasco in Ozark until his retirement in 1995. Outside of work, Wendol, spent his time outdoors by hunting, fishing and camping. This showed his caring nature for God’s country and his enjoyment of wildlife. Oddly enough, he enjoyed cutting firewood most of all. He also enjoyed hunting for mushrooms and spending time with his children.
Another way Wendol showed his compassion for nature was when he took his Scout and was able to unclutter the countryside by recycling cans. He shared a love for man’s best friends as most of us do, but he was closer to his than most. His transportation methods varied when outdoors, but some of his favorites were three-wheelers, four-wheelers, horses and the occasional lawnmower. Some of us would say that his love for his toy, Stompers, was a little much at times, as we all knew what it meant if we even thought about touching them. In his later years, he relished by telling his activities in the Army to his grandchildren and adored the love letters and pictures from his granddaughter.
