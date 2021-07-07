Christian County residents celebrated Independence Day with fireworks, cookouts and get-togethers with family and friends. There may have been a little more hand sanitizer and a few less handshakes and hugs than the Fourth of July of 2019, but the holiday was overall much more lively than the 2020 version.
More than 20 Christian County residents spent the holiday in the hospital, suffering the most severe effects of COVID-19. While mask orders have been lifted, people are finding their way back into normalcy and many insist they never changed their behavior to begin with, the novel coronavirus and its new Delta variant are still making their presence felt across southwest Missouri.
Leanne Handle is an assistant nurse manager on a COVID-19 unit at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. CoxHealth recently shared a four-minute message from Handle in an effort to let an experienced nurse share the state of the pandemic from the front line with the general public.
"Even though life outside is kind of returning to normal, we're still in the midst of it every time we go to work to clock in," Handle said.
There were 162 new cases of COVID-19 in the seven days from June 26 to July 2. That's 23.14 persons per day with COVID-19 confirmed through PCR testing. The positivity rate for PCR rests was at 17.4 percent over the seven-day period.
Hospitalization rates are also up across southwest Missouri. At Mercy Springfield, Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick tweeted on July 4 that there were 116 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, a record. Frederick reported that the hospital ran out of ventilators, and acquired more from partner hospitals in St. Louis and Northwest Arkansas.
CoxHealth reported 97 patients with COVID-19 on July 1. CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards drew attention from around Missouri with a tweet he posted about vaccinations.
“If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up,” Edwards wrote.
Nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists are mentally and physically exhausted.
"We're tired of taking care of COVID patients, and I'm saying this in the best way possible, because the majority of patients that we see on our unit--they don't have to be there. Their admissions were preventable," Handle said.
CoxHealth is not limited by bed space, but it is limited by staffing. The same holds true at Mercy Springfield. Funding for travel nursing programs that allowed for temporary staffing increases in 2020 has expired. CoxHealth has capped the number of COVID-19 patients it will treat at its Springfield hospitals, and recently began referring patients to hospitals in Kansas City, St. Louis and other cities outside of Missouri.
Dr. Robin Trotman, medical director of infection prevention at CoxHealth, is considered to be one of the state of Missouri’s top practicing medical experts when it comes to COVID-19.
"We are still in the thick of this. We were doing great during the spring, the beginning of the summer, but by the end of June, we're seeing a pretty significant surge. Actually, compared to the rest of the U.S., our rates in southwest Missouri are really, really up, disproportionate to the rest of the U.S., and it seems to track along with the vaccine uptake," Trotman said.
While the Christian County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continue to throw out numbers that leave Missourians battling caution fatigue, healthcare workers continue to treat patients. The sorts of persons who are being treated in hospitals is changing, Handle said.
"We've had COVID patients since March of 2020. Since then, we've seen our patient population go from the elderly with multiple co-morbidities, nursing home patients, immunocompromised to more recently, young, unvaccinated patients who don't think COVID is real," Handle said.
Younger patients are less equipped for the psychological implications of serious hospitalization.
"What we're seeing now are the patients who are coming in who don't think that they're going to get sick from it, who aren't mentally prepared to make life and death decisions of, 'Do you want to be intubated, do you want CPR if your heart should stop?'" Handle said.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines than the more dominant Alpha variant that first arrived in Christian County in March 2020.
"What is a scary trend is with the new variant in our area, these patients are getting sicker quicker," Handle said.
The older portions of southwest Missouri's population were the first to be eligible to receive vaccines for COVID-19 as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination programs rolled out from public and private efforts across the Ozarks. Younger people, especially those with jobs classified as nonessential by the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines, gained vaccination eligibility in late March and early April of 2021.
"Anybody who was at high risk for COVID tended to get the vaccine. This prevented them from developing a severe disease that required them to be hospitalized," Handle said. "As a healthcare provider, what I want the community to know is that your best bet to avoid severe disease is to get vaccinated."
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data shows that 30.6 percent of Christian County's population has received a full dosage of COVID-19 vaccines, either two rounds of the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At the beginning of June, the Springfield metropolitan area began to see an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19.
3,500 admissions since March 2020. Over the course of that time, Trotman said doctors, nurses and therapists have learned a great deal about how to treat the most severe forms of the disease with therapeutic drugs, like Remdesivir and Dexamethasone. Trotman said the top level virologists have learned about the impact vaccines have on reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"I can't overemphasize how effective these vaccines are," Trotman said. "It has been more effective than any of us have anticipated."
In a video released in late June, Trotman discussed two key concerns that have emerged from patients who receive vaccines for COVID-19. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle generally caused by viral infections. Trotman said that a small percentage of vaccinated persons develop myocarditis for a few days after receiving their injections, but that the symptom is temporary and does not leave lingering trouble in any patients he has seen.
"I can't even imagine a long-term side effect. I get that question a lot, 'What about the long term side effects?' I can't even imagine what those would be at this point. We give you the RNA for the spike protein, and that RNA is gone in a matter of days or weeks," Trotman said.
Trotman also discussed concerns for the safety of vaccine for women who are pregnant or intend to become pregnant.
"There have been no signals of infertility of being a side effect. There was a lot of fear that was planted early," Trotman said. "We have no signals right now that this vaccine has issues around fertility. We have no signals that it's not safe during pregnancy."
Trotman said he understands why some people are hesitant to get vaccinated, or have been hesitant up to this point, but he said he is pushing for people to take a vaccine he believes to be safe and effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
There have been 97 deaths linked to COVID-19 among Christian County residents since March 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Six of those deaths occurred after June 1, 2021.
The total case count for Christian County climbed from 9,108 on May 31 to 9,868 on July 4, a gain of 760 cases in about a month.
