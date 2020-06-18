Ozark’s main central transportation route will start undergoing improvement work at the end of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced July 6 as the start date for a project to widen West Jackson Street, or Missouri Highway 14. Jackson Street will be widened to five lanes from a western end at 32nd Street to the eastern end at the Finley River Bridge.
The work will come with some lane closures, traffic shifts and slow-moving traffic as the work progresses, according to MoDOT. The entrances to certain businesses and some side streets may also be closed temporarily.
The road will have two through lanes in each direction and a center turn lane when construction work is finished. It will include widening of the intersection at Highway 14 and State Route NN, which is partially funded through a cost-sharing agreement with the city of Ozark.
Traffic signals and sidewalks will be improved along the Jackson Street corridor as part of the project.
Work is scheduled to wrap up by July 2021. The project will cost a total of $9.3 million, and the contractor is Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia.
The western edge of the project at 32nd Street is a “Y” intersection near Fremont Road where Highway 14 curves to the northwest. What is known as the Finley River Bridge is just west of the Jackson Street three-way intersection with Third Street, where Highway 14/Business Highway 65 curves to the south.
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
