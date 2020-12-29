SPRINGFIELD — The sentiment along Ozark’s bench Monday was the most encouraging development for the Tigers was the breakthrough performance turned in by center Jalen Weston.
Weston posted a career-high 15 points, actually it was his first game scoring in double figures, as Ozark rolled to a 64-33 first-round triumph over Marshfield at the Blue & Gold Tournament.
“Jalen was my story of the game,” Tigers coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He went in and made an immediate impact on the boards. He got some put-backs when we were shooting poorly that helped get us going. All-around, he had a solid game.”
For Weston, it was just the kind of boost to his psyche he’s been waiting for.
“It was definitely one of my better games,” Weston said. “I’m going to try to use this to build up my confidence. I was more aggressive tonight. I wasn’t passive. I also thought I played defense well.”
Ozark players across the board could make the same statement regarding their defense. The Tigers’ full-court pressure helped keep the number of half-court possessions by Marshfield to a minimum. The Jays repeatedly turned the ball over and on the rare occasions in which they broke Ozark’s press, they banked in layups.
Marshfield managed just eight points in the first 12 minutes.
“We did well pressuring them,” said Ozark guard Kyle Flavin, who had 10 points. “We thrive on that. It was good to showcase our defense. They were uncomfortable and we got steals and layups. We’ll try to do the same thing for the teams we play ahead.”
“When our defense helps our offense work, it ups our energy,” Weston said. “That energy helps us turn our defense into offense.”
Ozark (5-2) endured struggles in its half-court offense and put up only 25 points in the first half. But the Tigers’ poor perimeter shooting flew under the radar, thanks to their defense.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Schweitzer said. “It was a good thing our defense was there. (Marshfield was) a little gun-shy against our pressure. You could tell they weren’t comfortable. The press did its job. We’re not very big, so we’ve got to try to create turnovers.
“The kids knowing where to rotate and their effort are key factors (in the press),” he added. “When their effort is good and all five guys are ready to move, we can cover a lot of ground.
Ozark moves on to meet Strafford at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Ozark 64, Marshfield 33
MARSHFIELD (33) — Summers 3 2-2 8, McBride 2 1-2 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Ball 1 1-2 3, Mings 1 0-0 3, Wilson 3 2-4 8. Totals 12 6-10 33.
OZARK (64) — Cline 4 0-0 8, Brockman 2 0-0 5, Harmon 2 0-0 4, Flavin 4 0-0 10, E. Whatley 4 0-2 8, Easley 3 0-1 7, Voysey 1 2-2 4, Wright 1 0-0 2, Weston 4 4-4 12. J. Whatley 1 2-2 4. Totals 26 8-11 64.
Marshfield 6 9 8 10 - 33
Ozark 15 10 14 25 - 64
3-point goals - Flavin 2, Brockman, Easley, McBride, Gardner, Ming.
Owls taste defeat
Spokane suffered a 63-49 first-round setback at the hands of West Plains on Monday.
The Owls actually outscored West Plains in three of the four quarters, but the Zizzers held a 29-10 edge in the decisive second quarter.
Jacob Wiggins scored 11 his 16 points in the second half to top Spokane. Jaden McCoy and J.D. Tate each had 11 points.
Eagles roll
Nixa netted 14 3-point goals in its 99-38 first-round win over Stockton on Saturday.
Jordyn Turner poured in 21 points and Colin Ruffin 19.
Nixa plays Camdenton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
