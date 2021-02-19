Heavy snow, cold temperatures and rolling blackouts led to a not-so-surprising discovery: many Christian County residents don't know and previously didn't care where their electricity comes from.
Whether you're with Liberty Utilities in Ozark, Nixa Utilities, or an electric cooperative in a rural area, at least some of the power running to your house is bought from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).
Southwest Power Pool was founded in 1941, when 11 regional power companies pooled their resources in Arkansas to keep a hydroelectric dam called Jones Mill operational.
It has now grown to serve almost 19 million people in 14 states. Southwest Power Pool buys power from more than 800 different generation sites. SPP facilitates the purchase of wholesale electricity and the transmission of that electricity to its member utilities.
Many southwest Missouri residents mistakenly believe that their utility provider controls all three phases of the process by which power is brought to the home: generation, transmission and distribution. However, for many utilities and cooperatives serving Christian County, only the distribution process is controlled at the local level.
On Feb. 15, Southwest Power Pool went into a state of energy emergency alert, advising its member utilities to conserve power use and ask customers to take steps to reduce demand on generation and transmission sites. That's when companies such as Liberty Utilities warned customers that rolling blackouts, or times where service from a power transmission station is cut off for about an hour at a time, were a possibility.
With temperatures reaching a record low of -13 degrees in Ozark on Feb. 16, utility customers were upset at the thought of losing power and heat in their homes and businesses.
At around 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, the emergency status was allowed to expire, although SPP stayed under "conservative operations" status until Feb. 20.
“SPP thanks its members, neighboring systems and the millions of people in our region for their response to this historic event,” said Barbara Sugg, SPP president and chief executive officer. “This has been a case study in everyone doing their part on behalf of the greater good. We take our responsibility to keep the lights on very seriously and appreciate the trust placed in us to do so. Thanks to voluntary conservation by people across our 14-state region, the quick actions taken by local utilities, and the dedication and expertise of our operators, we’re thankful we could keep the region-wide impact of this storm to a minimum.”
An EEA is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.
“SPP’s and our members’ grid operators are highly trained in crisis situations and work closely together to bring power back online in a controlled manner to ensure grid stability and safety,” said Bruce Rew, SPP senior vice president of operations. “We appreciate how impactful the loss of electricity can be, especially in extreme cold, and only direct our utilities to temporarily reduce regional electricity use when it’s the only way to prevent longer, more widespread, more dangerous, and more costly blackouts.”
This cold-weather event marks the first time in SPP’s history that it has declared Energy Emergency Alerts at what it classifies as Level 2 or Level 3 for its entire 14-state region. It is also the first time the grid operator has had to direct member utilities to implement controlled, temporary service interruptions to prevent widespread blackouts.
“Considering the historic nature of this storm and how broadly it affected the entire SPP region, we’re grateful we could limit the use of controlled service interruptions to lessen the chance of longer, more impactful and more costly outages,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Energy saving
Here are some tips to lower your home’s power consumption in an emergency and potentially save you money on your next utility bill:
-Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
-Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers, and televisions during periods of non-use.
-Avoid using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers.
-Turn down the setting on your hot water heater to 120 degrees.
-Turn off nonessential lights.
-Postpone all nonessential energy use.
It's also important to prepare for a power outage:
-Make sure your cell phones are fully charged.
-Have a supply of water available.
-Check the batteries in your radio and clocks.
-Gather blankets and warm clothing.
-Gather alternate light sources and make sure they are ready to use before dark.
This is information that I did not know and am more than pleased to have been educated. Thank you, Mr. Burger. Hopefully, I am not the only one that now understands how our electricity needs are met.
