Safety in the workplace starts with what Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold sums up as “situational awareness.”
Arnold discussed safety with owners of businesses large and small at the October meeting of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.
“What situational awareness is is different to everybody. It’s being aware of your surroundings and what’s going on,” Arnold said.
Arnold used the Finley River Community Room in at The OC, where the chamber of commerce was meeting that day, as an example, by asking people in the room to, without thinking about it too long, tell him how many exits the room has. He got conflicting answers.
“When you’re in your business, pay attention. You know you should be there. What’s going on around you? What’s going on outside the door? Who’s coming into your business?” Arnold said. “They could be walking around in your business for a while, potentially, without someone knowing, because you could be in the storeroom or something like that. That’s something to be aware of.”
At churches and schools, greeters are assigned to the doors whenever the building is open. Not all small businesses have designated door greeters.
Ozark, and several other Christian County law enforcement agencies, have officers trained in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, or CPTED. It’s a national program that trains police officers on how to inspect property and offer a set of recommendations to property owners on how to make that property safer. Police will also offer crime prevention recommendations. CPTED practices are devised to increase the perception of safety and simultaneously deters criminal behavior.
“The normal user feels safe going to a location, but the person with criminal intent—at 1 percent of would-be offenders—they feel it’s a risky location to go to and commit criminal acts,” Arnold said. “To a would-be offender it’s a much more risky proposition for them to try to do anything.”
Ozark business owners, or even homeowners, may contact the police department to schedule a meeting with a CPTED certified officer.
“For free—you just have to call us—we will come out and look at your business, your house, your church, you’re school—we’ve already done all of the schools in the Ozark School District—and we will do an assessment of your property and tell you things that you should look at changing, doing better, doing more of to make your business or your home less of a target to would-be offenders,” Arnold said.
The chief says CPTED appointments are usually honored within about a week of the request.
“We just make recommendations on what you can do,” Arnold said. “It will also, in turn, make your customers or your stakeholders that are coming to this facility feel much safer when they are visiting.”
Ozark isn’t alone in offering CPTED to citizens, business owners and other organizations. The Nixa Police Department officers CPTED assessments. Officer Brent Forgey, known to kids at Nixa Public Schools for his work in the D.A.R.E. program and Safety Town, is also a certified CPTED officer through the National Institute of Crime Prevention. Like Ozark, the Nixa police offer CPTED assessments for free.
Similar services are offered by surrounding law enforcement agencies, if you live or work outside of Ozark or Nixa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.