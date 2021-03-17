Voters in the Clever School District will decide on a $2.6 million bond issue when they cast ballots April 6.
The bond proposal in Clever would not affect the school district’s property tax levy of $4.63 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Clever Superintendent Benjy Fenske broke down the ballot issue at a Clever Chamber of Commerce luncheon March 11, at the First Assembly of God Church in Clever. With an audience of about 20 people, Fenske spoke on the need to make the south entrance of Clever EleMiddle School safer and more secure.
The bond issue would allow for remodeling at the south entrance, which faces Inman Street and Old Wire Road. It would allow the construction of a second set of doors in the entrance, creating a barrier between students and staff and a potentially unwanted visitor or intruder.
“It’s going to provide safety and security upgrades at our school, it’s also going to address HVAC concerns that we have on the K-8 campus, and then we’re looking to put some final touches on a long range plan from previous years. We want to add an activity field house at the high school,” Fenske said.
The HVAC system inside the Clever EleMiddle School, which houses classes for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, is 22 years old. There is no air conditioning in the middle school gymnasium.
“We’d also be looking at a much needed upgrade with new cameras in our building. We do have a camera system there, but it is dated,” Fenske said. “And then we need an intercom system very badly ties all of our buildings together.”
Athletic field house
The field house addition at Clever High School would feature two locker rooms with am office for coaches in between. It would have a concession stand with storage space, restrooms, a meeting room, space for officials for multiple sports to dress before and after games, and an area for an athletic trainer to work.
“We have a trainer on site, but right now he’s working out of a high school classroom or out of the back of a (John Deere) Gator,” Fenske said.
The Clever High School baseball field and its concessions stand were the first structures that the school district built on what it now the Highway 14 campus. At the time, the baseball field moved to make room for expansion at the elementary school.
Clever High School, which Fenske called a jewel, was developed in the years that followed. Its athletic facilities were built at a time before an influx of new people and new kids moved to Clever.
“We boomed here at Clever in the 2000s. I mean, that’s when we had a bunch of growth,” Fenske said.
The school district began to expand the sports that it offers to high school and junior high athletes.
“The way we’re trying to compensate for all of these programs, where we have to have our kids dress—our visitors, even our home teams. We’ve got tremendous locker rooms in the high school, but they’re built for basketball. Plus, it’s a pretty good hike from the high school to the football field and the track,” Fenske said.
The field house would get a multitude of uses from many different athletic teams over three seasons each year, Fenske said.
“It would also give us an opportunity to take a lot of stress off of other parts of the high school building,” Fenske said. “Anytime in a school district when you add programs, you add additional stress to your buildings, and we’ve added programs over the years that include things like golf and tennis, and most recently, football.”
The football Blue Jays, by virtue of the size of their team, helped quickly identify a need for athletic space at Clever, but Fenske said the needs go far beyond those of any single sport.
“It would help all of our outdoor activities, plus some community events, as well,” Fenske said. “This facility would help so many of our programs, it would take care of cross country, it would take care of tennis, golf, if they needed a place to change or use the restrooms, softball, football, junior high softball, junior high football. There would be so many different things.”
Inside the numbers
Records from the Missouri Auditor’s Office show the Clever R-V School District has two levies, an operating fund levy of $3.54 and a debt service level of $1.17 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data shows Clever with a total assessed valuation of about $78.23 million as of November 2020, allowing the school district to collect about $915,288 annually for debt service projects.
The bond issue up for vote in April would not cause property tax rates to rise.
“It’s really, really important for us to stress that, that taxes won’t change one way or the other for this. We really hope that the need for additional security and trying to upgrade our current positioning here and finishing off a stage of our long-range planning will be something that people can get behind,” Fenske said.
Clever School District property owners would pay more property tax at the end of 2021 in the event that their property value increases, but the school’s levy of $4.63 would not change.
By state law, a school district is allowed to bond out up to 15 percent of its total assessed valuation, a figure called its bonding capacity. Currently, Clever is paying off projects for two prior bond issues for projects at the high school that cost about $3.5 million. The $2.6 million bond issue up for consideration April 6 would bring the school district’s total to $6.1 million.
“Each year we regain as we pay principal down, as we gain additional assessed valuation, our bonding capacity goes back up,” Fenske said.
Legally, the district could have asked for up to $8.5 million without hitting the bonding capacity limit.
There were 1,261 students enrolled in the Clever School District in 2020. A total of 923 were in the EleMiddle school, and 338 attended the high school, grades 9-12. The Clever school district takes 39.55 percent of its funding through local taxes, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Clever R-5 School District
Capital improvement timeline
November 2019 - Community survey
Febuary 2020 - Long range planning begins
September 2020 - Plans presented to committee
February 2021 - Long-range plan complete
April 2021 - Voters consider bond issue
Sept. 2021 - Construction bids taken
Fall 2021 - Groundbreaking
Fall 2022 - Construction complete
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.