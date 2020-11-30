Quinn Nelson left quite an impression during his high-scoring senior season at Ozark three years ago on a certain Tigers freshman.
“Oh yeah, I remember Quinn,” said former wide-eyed freshman Kyle Flavin, now a senior at Ozark. “He was something special. I loved watching him play. He knew how to move and work hard to get himself open.”
Likewise, Flavin and his cohort, junior Ethan Whatley, have shown signs of flourishing in the Tigers’ motion offense. The two are hoping to have many Nelson-like nights this season.
Flavin broke loose for a career-high 26 points against Webb City as a sophomore two years ago. Whatley poured in a career-high 28 points against Columbia Hickman during a three-game stretch in which he totaled 61 points last season.
Whatley finished with a 10.5 scoring average last season, while Flavin averaged 9.5. Rare were instances in which they were both hot the same night. The Tigers are counting on that trend to come to a screeching halt.
“Hopefully, you'll see both of us out there at the same time,” Whatley said. “We can stretch the defense out and that opens up the paint for our 'bigs.’”
“I think it would be good for us for both of us to be playing at the same time,” Flavin said. “We're going to put a lot of pressure on defenses. We can space out the floor and we can do more than just shoot.”
Coach Mark Schweitzer predicts it will take a special defensive effort from the opposition to stop both Whatley and Flavin.
“I would like to think so,” he said. “You're going to have to have two good perimeter guards who can defend them. And, if teams have to pay a lot of attention to where Ethan and Kyle are, that should allow 1-on-1 opportunities for someone like Blaine (Cline).”
Whatley and Flavin look forward to fulfilling lofty expectations surrounding them.
“Not everyone knew who I was last year. That played to my advantage,” Whatley said. “I'll have to work harder to get open this year. I like that pressure.”
Schweitzer hasn’t been shy about expressing his thoughts that Flavin needs to have a big senior season.
“What he said, I can do,” Flavin said. “I think I can do that this season. I like that kind of pressure.”
Whatley and Flavin both relate the Tigers’ motion offense sets them up for success, just like it did for Nelson.
“You can come off of a screen and also set them to get open,” Flavin said.
“I feel motion is one of the better offenses out there for shooters,” Whatley said. “If you get a screen, you get open and if you set the screen, you can get open, too. I really like any shot I can get in our offense. If I'm open, I'm going to take it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.