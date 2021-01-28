Returning to the Nixa Invitational Tournament after a one-year hiatus, Ozark tipped off tourney play Wednesday with a 68-47 victory versus Springfield Central.
The Tigers (12-5) jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but weren’t so explosive the rest of the night.
Central (2-10), which is just a couple years removed from a 50-game losing streak, was within nine points, 44-35, of Ozark midway through the third quarter.
The Tigers put Central away by outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Whatley poured in 20 points and Blaine Cline contributed 15 to pace Ozark’s offense.
Central’s Antonio Starks led the Bulldogs with 18 points. He scored 13 points in the first half, but managed just five in the third quarter and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Central made just 1-of-7 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Ozark will look to avenge a 93-74 defeat to Kickapoo in December when the teams meet in Pool B play at 8 p.m. Friday.
Ozark 68, Central 47
CENTRAL (47) — Starks 8 0-0 18,Vinson 3 1-2 9, Herron 3 3-9 11, McShane 1 0-0 2, King 2 1-2 5, Hughes 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-13 47.
OZARK (68) — Cline 6 2-4 15, Harmon 3 2-2 8, Flavin 3 1-2 8, Whatley 8 2-3 20, Cox 1 0-0 3, Voysey 3 1-2 7, Weston 2 0-0 4, Wofford 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 8-13 67.
Central 12 12 15 8 - 47
Ozark 18 20 11 19 - 68
3-point goals - Whatley 2, Starks 2, Vinson 2, Herron 2, Cline, Flavin, Wofford.
