Nixa grad Jared Breig was home recently during a break from his studies at Southwest Baptist and renewed acquaintances with the Eagles’ Smith Wheeler.
Naturally, it didn’t take long before their conversation shifted to the 400. Breig holds Nixa’s school record of 49.90 in the 400 that Wheeler is chasing.
“I told him that and he knows that I’ve been after it since my freshman year,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler was initially gunning for Elijah Farrales’ 400 record of 50.19. Breig set a new standard two years ago for a fitting finale for himself at State.
Wheeler’s senior season thus far has been highlighted by first-place finishes in the 400 (51.74) and 200 (22.86) at the Nixa Invitational earlier this week. He also ran the anchor leg on the Eagles’ winning 4 x 400 relay (3:22.74).
Wheeler won the 400 by more than full second.
“It was slower than I wanted, but I didn’t have anyone to run with,” Wheeler said. “I was hoping for somebody to push me. At about 150 meters (out), I could feel myself pulling away.”
Wheeler is confident he will eventually break Breig’s mark.
“I’m trying to break 50. I did it my sophomore year, when I ran a 48 split (in the 4 x 400 relay),” Wheeler said. “Once I can get out there with someone who has ran a 49 before, I can beat them. I just have to have them there to push me in the last 100.”
Wheeler also won the 200 comfortably. Ozark’s Owen Brockman was runner-up (23.44).
“Smith’s a really good athlete and he works hard,” Brockman said. “It’s always fun to race against him.”
Nixa’s school record in the 200 is 22.21, held by 2011 grad Brady Adams.
The Eagles have been slowed by Mother Nature in the early going. They have lost meets at Central Methodist, Waynesville and Pitt State (Kansas) due to inclement weather.
“It was hard to sit back and watch everyone compete at Hillcrest (last week),” Wheeler said. “My training has been great. But so many of our meets have got cancelled that today I was just trying to compete and not worry about trying to put down PRs.”
Wheeler’s running ‘mates in the 4 x 400 relay were Riley Childs, Jackson Bray and Logan Elmer.
Wheeler wasn't among Nixa's seniors who signed a letter of intent this month, although he has every intention of running track in college.
"The colleges who have been recruiting me are recruiting based on what I did two years ago," Wheeler said. "I want to see what I can do this year and what colleges might recruit me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.