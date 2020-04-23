Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office has begun an audit of the city of Clever as of April 23.
Residents of Clever requested the audit through the state’s petition process. The audit also will include the Clever Municipal Court, which is part of the 38th Judicial Circuit of Christian County.
"When citizens are engaged, government works better, and petition-requested audits help hold government officials accountable," Auditor Galloway said. "As my office begins this independent review of the financial practices in the city of Clever, I encourage anyone who has information relevant to this audit to contact my Whistleblower Hotline."
Under Missouri law, the Missouri State Auditor`s Office may be called on to audit a municipality if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Clever petition audit required 200 signatures, and 204 petition signatures were verified.
Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
