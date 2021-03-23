Unofficially, 2021 will have the most crowded city council race in the history of Nixa.
Seven candidates are vying for one seat on the Nixa City Council to represent District 1, the northernmost of Nixa's three city council districts. It includes every part of the city to the northwest of the Highway 14/U.S. 160 intersection, and every part of the city north of North Street and north of Lorene Street.
Councilman Scott Perryman announced he would not seek reelection because he intends to move out of District 1, which would make him ineligible to serve out a three-year term. His announcement set off seven candidate filings by the time filing closed on Jan. 19. The candidates are Stan Gutshall, Jane Cosgrove, Shane Rasor, Randall Bettis, Amy Hoogstraet, Tariq Lewis and Freddie Young.
Each candidate answered a standardized set of questions for the Christian County Headliner News by a specific deadline with a limit set for the length of their responses. Apart from these limits, their responses appear with no omissions.
Candidate information is given in the order that they will appear on the ballot April 6.
Stan Gutshall
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
SG: I hold a bachelor of science degree in natural sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Following graduation in 1969, I served in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot for 11 years. In 1980, after serving my country, I started my new career in home building and have been in it ever since.
Over 30 years, I had been employed by several national homebuilders in large metropolitan areas such as Houston, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, San Francisco, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2009, I moved to the area and started our own homebuilding company with my wife, Regina, Hawthorne Creek Homes, based here in Nixa. For the past 11 years, we have built more than 100 homes throughout the metropolitan area, including more than 70 homes here in the city of Nixa. In the past, I have held several positions with my previous employers working up through the ranks as senior project manager, director of operations, VP of construction and area president of development and construction. In those executive positions, my responsibilities were numerous, including, but not limited to working with local authorities and government agencies on land planning, zoning, acquisitions, development, and homebuilding for diverse economic opportunities.
I have no political ambitions, but I love living in Nixa, and I felt I could be a valuable asset to the council based on my past and present experiences and general knowledge. I am hoping, if elected, that I can provide a fresh insight into those issues facing our city in the near future and beyond.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
SG: In response to our policies concerning the pandemic, I feel the city should continue to take a realistic approach to the ever-changing current conditions in the city and the surrounding communities. In other words, as we see a continued decrease in cases due to the effects of the vaccine, we should continually re-evaluate our policies to coincide with actual dangers that exist at that time.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
SG: I can only speak for myself and my own personal interactions with city council, but I found them readily accessible and open to the issues at hand.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
SG: Yes, I know I can provide some valuable insight into future planning, growth and development of the city based upon my previous experiences. I also think I can provide a sensible voice to all issues in front of the city council based upon my education and experience over my lifetime.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
SG: After talking just recently to the representatives of Show Me Christian County, I feel we are headed in the right direction by partnering up, where appropriate, with our neighbors regarding economic growth. A strong partnership can only help as we go forward.
Jane Cosgrove
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
JC: I believe that my work experience would be very helpful as a city councilperson. I worked in engineering management at Boeing for 15 years, and was an expert negotiator of contracts for the F-18 Super Hornet, so I know how to ask relevant questions and how to find ways to reduce contract costs, while also ensuring that the products and services will be top quality and will make the most sense for our community. I'm very frugal and conservative in my own financial choices and would bring that same philosophy to District 1 of Nixa.
I have an engineering degree and enjoy observing and analyzing ways that our community can be improved. I am very excited about the five-year plan for the major improvements that will be happening in the downtown area.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
JC: I am sensitive to those who still fear this virus and who may actually be mourning the death of a loved one due to the illness. My own father most likely died from COVID, though it was a year ago in March and they were not testing for COVID at that time, so we cannot be 100-percent sure. But I do think most people are getting tired of the COVID restrictions, and the forced wearing of masks. I think it should be a personal choice on both the part of the individual and on the part of each business.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
JC: There should be a total open-door policy. Anyone should be able to meet with or talk with any member of city council. If contacted, there should be a rapid response time.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
JC: For now, I am only seeking to be the best possible city councilperson for District 1. Living here for 10 years and being part of different organizations and groups, I know that my Christian values and my conservative political beliefs line up with the majority of our citizens. I love the people of Nixa, and my family plans to stay in this area for the long-term. Also, I have a child who currently attends Nixa High School. For those reasons, and more, I want to do what is best for the city and make good decisions that will ensure a prosperous future for Nixa.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
JC: I absolutely believe there should be open communication and cordial relationships with all of our surrounding governments, but I also would be loyal to Nixa and to District 1, and would put their needs and interests first. If partnering with other economic development groups would be good for Nixa, then by all means, I believe we should do it and work to improve the entire region.
Shane Rasor
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
SR: I have been a member of this community since the age of 6 months old. My father worked as a landscaper, while my mother and grandmother were local business owners of a floral and gift shop. There, they instilled in me a devotion for hard work, a natural drive to ask hard questions, and a push for things to be completed. I owe much of this ethic to my late grandmother, and it is with her in mind that I now look to publicly serve the community.
I have witnessed the city go through many changes over the years. I am a service worker in this district, and I feel that it is my duty to stand in representation of the hard working, blue-collared laborers of my district, as well as the rest of Nixa. I look to be a voice for those who work with their hands and those who serve this community every day. Above all, I feel that it is my responsibility to answer to the desires of the Nixa community and listen to citizens’ concerns. I will strive every day to push the city of Nixa to find feasible solutions to problems. I look to bring back the sensible leadership to government that our representation is lacking. I believe the best way is by serving the local community.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
SR: I believe the city has already taken action to help combat COVID-19 through the mask mandate put out through the mayor, which I believe he was doing with the people’s interest at heart, but I also believe was an overstep. The city council deliberated and voted and reflected the will of the people well, I thought, by choosing to not implement a mask mandate. I believe firmly that it is not the government’s job to make you wear a mask or social distance, under penalty of law. I would, of course, recommend everyone wear a mask and social distance, but I don’t think the government should take part in the mandating of such things. My wife is a nurse at Mercy, so you can expect that I’m kept in the loop on COVID often. I also believe firmly in representative government, and for Mayor Steele to simply ignore the will of the council and install his own rules at any time, whether with good intentions or not, is simply not what democracy is about at both a macro level or in local government.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
SR: I believe the council is made fairly accessible to citizens. The agendas and calendars of the city council meetings are posted in advance, and everyone is always welcome to come down and speak their minds. If I had to improve something though, I would say it would be the accessibility to the city district map. I remember when I was trying to find it, thinking it was more difficult than I thought it would be. If people are then able to find the district map more easily on the city’s website and access which city council members serve their district, they’ll be better equipped to know who to contact about their concerns or interest regarding the city.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
SR: There are several facets of local government I’m interested in, and I would hope to improve my knowledge of all of them. However, I would really like to dive into the budget and find ways to help support what I believe to be underfunded parts of local government, such as city maintenance and public works, while also finding ways to cut costs and reduce the city’s deficit, which is a huge concern of mine. I would also love to learn more about the city’s police force and how it operates from a logistical sense, as well as what its budgetary concerns are.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
SR: This question I feel is indirectly referencing the organization Show Me Christian County, which for those who may not know, is an organization whose purpose it is to promote business and economic growth and attraction to the county and is made up primarily of Nixa and Ozark city officials and business entrepreneurs. And while it was a good idea, unfortunately, Nixa has received very little benefit from its relationship with the organization.
I have read several articles on ways the organization has improved the economic growth of Ozark, but not a single article of how any program has benefited Nixa. This shows that the organization is either very bad at taking credit for their accomplishments, or the more likely, they haven’t had any. In a way, I understand the organization’s focus on Ozark as it is the county seat, but Nixa can’t be just forgotten about like it has, as well as the many other small towns of the county. That’s why I propose that the city looks into possibly dissolving its relationship with Show Me Christian County, and shifting focus and funds on our own economic development and attracting new business to the city.
Another possibility is putting a demand for more focus and work on Nixa’s economic growth through Show Me Christian County, but it would mean relying on an organization that so far hasn’t done anything for our city to now switch course fast, and it’s just something I frankly don’t fully believe can or would happen.
Randall Bettis
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
RB: My civic qualifications include officiating as vice chair of the City of Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission and a member of the Home Rule Charter Committee. I have served both in roles as a commissioner and a Home Rule Charter member since 2019. The Home Rule Charter Committee provides communication media to residents regarding items on the ballot for each election. I was also appointed to the City of Nixa Comprehensive Planning committee.
I served as Deacon at Nixa First Assembly of God Church from 2014-2020. My tenure as deacon included occupying the Pastoral Search Committee chair role upon the 2017 retirement of our long-tenured Pastor Don Blansit.
Professionally, I have more than 31 years’ experience in the financial industry. This administration included work as president and CEO of a credit union in Arizona before coming to the Ozarks as a lending executive at a credit union in Springfield. From 2009-2012, I served as chairman of Springfield Chapter of Credit Unions. From 2011-2014, I served as chairman of Credit Union Executive Society covering Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
RB: This issue has had a very mixed response from the residents. We are living in an unprecedented time. First and foremost, we must all take our own responsibility to protect ourselves and our families from COVID-19. If you or your family have been affected by this virus, you understand the importance of protection.
The state of Missouri is allowing the cities to make their own decisions regarding a mask mandate. Nixa City Council should not have to carry the burden to instruct us how to do this. Whatever beliefs may be concerning whether the city council is doing the right thing, the top priority should be to communicate up-to-date, accurate information. With factual data in the hands of officials and citizens, the best decisions can be made to protect Nixa. As we see the numbers drop, I believe that restrictions should be eased, specifically with ensuring our local businesses are open and operating and commerce is moving forward.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
RB: My opinion regarding the level of accessibility of the Nixa City Council for the general public is extremely positive. The council meetings are open to the general public and the meetings are twice a month at the City Hall. During the council meeting, there is a visitors section allowing questions to be asked before the council. In addition, the city publishes the minutes of the council meetings online at http://www.nixa.com/government/city-council/city-council-meetings-minutes. I believe this level of civic communication to be necessary.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
RB: Yes. Being a part of the strategic direction for the city of Nixa is allowing me the opportunity to participate and contribute to the future growth of commerce and residential housing for our community. Also, a part of my professional background in finance and fiscal auditing, I would like to gain more knowledge in fiscal responsibility and financial oversight in revenue and expense stewardship for the city.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
RB: Nixa is the largest city within Christian County. It is imperative that Nixa be involved with other communities and our wonderful county. Christian County is the No. 1 fastest growing county in the state of Missouri. Our population growth rate is 47.11 percent, which is 10 percent higher than the second largest population growth percentage per county in our state. Collaboration and experiential influence are keys to building a place where people live, work, worship and thrive within the context of community. Nixa can provide and gain much insight while working alongside our neighbors in Ozark, Highlandville, Clever and other communities within Christian County.
Our chamber of commerce promotes business growth and works closely with our county partner, Show Me Christian County, which provides much needed support for small business growth.
Amy Hoogstraet
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
AH: I am an active and well-known volunteer, leader, and advocate in the area (with PROMO, GLSEN, Free Mom Hugs, Nixa MO Diversity Advocates), and already have working relationships with members of the city council and administration, the police department, the school administration and board, and other city leaders. In addition, I was a member of the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee which crafted Nixa’s next five-year strategic plan. As such, I’m invested in the plan and eager to be a part of its implementation. With my previous and ongoing civic involvement, in addition to my body of experience and skills, serving my community on city council is the next logical step, and one I’m very passionate about taking.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
AH: It seems like Nixa has been doing a good job already of slowing the spread, and I believe that with the availability of the vaccine, there’s light on the horizon. We’re not out of the woods quite yet, though, and we must take care to avoid a resurgence.
I believe that wearing masks and physical distancing, in addition to getting vaccinated, are still the best steps we can take over the next few months. Once the current mask mandate is ended, I think that the best thing council can do is to continue to encourage, and serve as an example to Nixans to wear masks and physically distance, and to get vaccinated when eligible. I believe that businesses should remain open and some events should start to take place again, with proper precautions in place. And the more of us who are vaccinated, the sooner we will all be able to get back to normal.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
AH: I believe that council has done a great job of being accessible and transparent. Meetings are always posted on the city’s website as well as social media, and agendas are available to the public ahead of time, so that residents can plan ahead as far as attending or speaking at meetings. District 1 Councilman Jarad Giddens has been very proactive about keeping his followers informed on social media, and our city’s Director of Communications, Drew Douglas, goes above and beyond to disseminate information.
All that said, there is always room for improvement, and the city’s five-year plan includes a website overhaul, as well as the creation of an interactive app for residents. There are also plans to create a virtual streaming platform for city council meetings for those residents who can’t attend in person. I’m excited about these changes, and think that they will move the city to a whole new level of accessibility.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
AH: I can’t necessarily point to one single area, as I’m fascinated with all of them. I want to learn as much as possible, and plan to do so while continuing my civic involvement, whether or not I’m elected to council.
Most issues are not black and white, but rather have a lot of grey area, and I really enjoy the challenge of working within that grey area to find solutions. In attending city council meetings and listening to ordinances being debated and residents speaking about issues, I have consistently noted that there are usually valid points on both sides of an issue. Much of the time, decisions made by the council will make one group of people happy and one group unhappy; that’s a very tough spot to be in. But it’s this process of weighing pros and cons and figuring out which solution would best serve the greater good which intrigues me, and which I think I’m very well-suited for.
I’m a logical thinker who is very detail-oriented, analyzes problems from all angles, and thinks outside of the box when necessary. In addition, I feel that I have a strong ability to empathize with others – to put myself in their shoes. Many issues brought before city council would not affect me personally, but that doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t care about them or take them seriously. I believe strongly that part of being a contributing member of society is recognizing that something shouldn’t have to affect you personally for it to matter to you – we should all care about each other. My great passions in life are problem-solving and helping others, and as a member of council, I would be able to put those passions to work and be a voice for all Nixans.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
AH: I believe that Nixa should have the highest possible level of involvement in partnering with other local governments and regional economic development groups, and from what I have seen so far, I think that it strives to do so. Nixa does not exist in a bubble and cannot possibly thrive unless it works in concert with other local governments and agencies. Nixa, Ozark and Christian County as a whole share the same issue of being “bedroom communities.” Our residents may live here, but a great majority of them work in another municipality. This presents unique challenges to our economies, and there is much to be gained by working together to address these challenges, share ideas, and collaborate in creating solutions. It can be tricky for a bedroom community to find a good balance between supporting local small businesses. We have some really wonderful small businesses here. Welcoming new businesses which will bring more money and jobs, thereby boosting the economy and infrastructure and better balancing the tax burden. I’m eager to be a part of finding and maintaining that balance.
Tariq Lewis
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
TL: I work for CoxHealth Christian County Ambulance District. I have served our community since 2002. I have served as a prior field supervisor for Christian County Ambulance. I have worked for St. John's EMS for 13 years in the capacity as a paramedic and as an operations supervisor. I am currently studying to obtain my bachelor's in business administration with a minor in public administration. I also serve as the Christian County Ambulance District educator. My duties also consist of working as a flight paramedic for Cox Air Care.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
TL: End the mask mandate. We are achieving herd immunity through exposure. Local hospitals are no longer at capacity for COVID-19 patients. Encourage the public to boost immunity through physical activity, vitamin supplementation, and achieve better overall health and well-being through healthy living practices.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
TL: We have city council meetings for a reason. These are open to the public. We need to encourage more community involvement in municipal government and maintain transparency with the public. The more brilliant minds come together, the better we are as a community to mitigate problems and improve Nixa.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
TL: I am excited to learn the entire process of public service. Integrating into a system that is already well run, the question comes to mind of how I can be of value to my community and move Nixa forward as a community of like-minded individuals.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
TL: We should share ideas as a county. If Christian County moves forward with progress, Nixa will only benefit. We are stronger together than as individual municipalities. Each municipality has its own culture, which should not be infringed upon. However, there is great power in collaboration as a county.
Freddie Young
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
FY: "A Council Member shall be a citizen of the United States and a resident of the City for one (1) year at the time of filing for office. A person must be a resident of the District for which the person is seeking office at the time of filing for office and must be registered to vote in that District and must remain a resident of the District during the time of service as an elected official of the City."
I’ve listed the required qualifications to serve as a council member as stated in Section 3.2(b) of the City of Nixa Home Rule Charter, because it is important we recognize that many of us qualify to serve. I realize that not everyone has the desire to serve in such capacity, but the qualifications are such that the option is available to most.
I’m not a career politician. In fact, this will be the first political office ballot my name has ever appeared on. I’m a humble father, husband, American, and Nixa resident. Thirteen years ago, my wife convinced me to move our family to her hometown of Nixa, Missouri. Throughout the years, I’ve fallen in love with this community and the citizens who have welcomed our family with open arms.
Below you will find concise responses to questions posed by the Christian County Headliner. However, I’d be glad to expand on these topics or any additional topics you’d like to discuss. You can find me on Facebook at Candidate.Freddie.Young, or by email at CandidateFreddieYoung@gmail.com. And if you see me around town, it would be a pleasure to have a formal introduction.
HN: What action, if any, should the Nixa City Council take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
FY: The city council has a responsibility to promote the well-being of our community. One year ago, the unknown and imminent threats presented by COVID-19 challenged the council’s commitment to this responsibility. Today, much more is known about COVID-19, and data supports that the spread of the virus has already slowed. Allowing our children, business owners, and all Nixa citizens the opportunity to move freely throughout our city is the action that I support.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Nixa City Council has with the general public?
FY: Council members are elected by the people to serve as representatives within the city. General meetings are open to the public and the minutes of said meetings are available at City Hall and online. We each have an obligation and duty to take responsibility for our own level of involvement. I encourage all citizens to become active within the city. If elected, I intend to make myself available to all Nixa residents. However, be prepared for me to challenge you to be involved as well. This is our community. Let’s continue building it together.
HN: Is there an area of city government that you hope to develop advanced knowledge of in the future? If yes, describe.
FY: As a certified public accountant, I have a desire to use my skillset to analyze the city’s budget and overall operational efficiency. On a high level, the city appears to be financially strong, and ensuring it remains that way is important to me. Fiscal responsibility is critical to the stability, safety and quality of life that Nixa residents deserve. Operational efficiency allows the city to exceed expectations while carrying out its obligations to Nixa residents. The more efficiently the city is able to operate without compromising its effectiveness, the greater the impact on our financial stability.
HN: What level of involvement should Nixa have in partnering with other governments such as Ozark, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
FY: Collaboration is critical in all facets of life. Government is no different. Partnerships with other governments allows access to resources that otherwise would not have been available. As a Nixa youth wrestling and football coach, few people enjoy beating Ozark more than I do, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t allow my athletes to train with Ozark athletes. It’s a win/win for the athletes, as well as the athletic programs.
The same can be said for governmental partnerships. The close proximity and ease of access between the cities lends opportunities for economic growth and development. A successful partnership would be one in which both parties are able to improve sustainability.
