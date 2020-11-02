Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Bruner Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Mead officiating and full military honors. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
William King Heinlein, 86, of Bruner passed away Friday morning Oct. 30, 2020 in his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Ava to Loy and Corintha (King) Heinlein. On June 27, 1964, William was united in marriage to Joan (Cross) Heinlein.
William proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after two years of service. After 33 years of dedicated service with Dayco Industries in Springfield, William retired.
William loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in his sharpening shop. He will be sadly missed, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family.
William is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; one daughter Cheryl Mitchell and husband Mike of Chadwick; son Terry Heinlein and wife Daryla of Ava; grandsons, Corey Mitchell and wife Kelsey, Colby Mitchell and wife Gabrielle, Steven Heinlein and wife Jennifer; Matthew Heinlein and wife Becky; Michael Heinlein and wife Brianna; 12 great-grandchildren including 1-month-old Violet Mitchell; two sisters Ellen Lakey of Ava and Lela Orr of the state of Washington; as well as his beloved dog, Lightning. William was preceded in death by his parents, brother Loy Heinlein and granddaughter Shelly Fesler.
