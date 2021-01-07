Due to COVID-19, services for Bill will be held at a later date. Arrangements and care for Bill are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
William Paul Roesing, 55, Republic, Missouri passed away at 11:47 a.m. Jan. 6, 2021 from COVID-19 and complications from multiple sclerosis.
The only son of William G. and Helen Roesing, Bill was born Dec. 3, 1965. He grew up in Nixa and graduated from Nixa High School in 1984. Bill worked for many years as a salesman for Schwan’s and later for Red Baron.
Bill enjoyed bowling, listening to country music, and collecting movies, but the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his son. In 2009, Bill was diagnosed with a progressive form of multiple sclerosis. His life was forever changed.
Bill is survived by his son, William Timothy Roesing of Jefferson City; his sisters; Barbara Blevins, husband (Al), Billings, Leslie Waldron, husband (Rob), Wilson, North Carolina, Jennifer Sopok, husband (Chris), Clever; his brother-in-law Rick Gray, wife (Kim), Springfield, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend Kathy Johnson, Republic.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Gray.
