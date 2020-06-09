Come and go visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Private family burial services with full military rites will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. This service is limited to family members only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Willis W. Cantrell, 85, of Ava passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his son’s home in Nixa after suffering a stroke in January. Willis was born April 29, 1935, in Alexander County, Illinois, the son of James and Hallie Cantrell. In 1953, Willis joined the United States Air Force and became an avionics-electronic technician, working on several types of aircraft, including the B-52.
His military experience took him around the world, including Da Nang, Vietnam, where as a squadron first sergeant he managed 108 airmen to help prepare for combat and defend against attacks. Because of this endeavor, he was promoted to master sergeant and held this rank until retiring in 1973. Willis continued a career in aviation and was employed by Garrett AiResearch in Los Angeles and Mooney Aircraft in San Antonio, Texas.
However, his first love was sales, and he became a sales consultant, then sales-manger for Southwest Lift, selling forklift supplies to several companies in the San Antonio area. In 1996, Willis retired to the Ozarks area in Ava, where he resided until his death. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ava. Willis enjoyed serving as the executive secretary to the bishop for nine years, and a home teacher for 30 years.
Willis was united in marriage to June Hardy of Toppesfield, England, and this union was blessed with a son, Carl Willis. In 1979, Willis was united in marriage to LaVonne Warden, who preceded him in death in 2013. Then on October 10, 2014, Willis was united in marriage to Bobbie Tuck.
Willis is survived by his wife Bobbie; four step-children, Michael Tuck with Paula, Kim Wilcox with Todd, Sheri Vasquez with John Rivera, Joseph Tuck with Rachel; 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by step-son Mark Tuck, with Christine. Willis is also survived by his son Carl Cantrell and wife Doreen; grandchildren Haley Cantrell and Jacob Cantrell; sisters Jane Grojean and JoAnn Parcell; nephew Joe Grojean and Sasha; niece Brenda Murphy and Leon; numerous other caring relatives. Willis was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Donald Cantrell.
Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.