Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will close, and remain closed until further notice.
Starting Saturday, April 11, the temporary closure includes the visitor center and other public facilities, the battlefield, trails, and the tour road. The emergency closure is for concerns for public health and safety and is in direct response to guidance from state and federal health officials.
“It was a difficult decision to close the battlefield. Every day, many people enjoy the resources available here, but closing will help protect the community, visitors, and employees from the COVID-19 virus,” Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield superintendent Russ Runge said. “We will continue to be good stewards of your national treasure and will welcome you back as soon as possible.”
Runge said that the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the park service’s top priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and authorities in Greene and Christian counties to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely and will lift the closure as soon as possible.
The National Park Service will notify the general public when Wilson’s Creek reopens. Meanwhile, you can take virtual tours of Wilson’s Creek on its website and Facebook page.
The park previously announced cancellation of all public events in April including Park Day, Junior Ranger Day, Arts in the Park, and spring school tours. Public programs scheduled for May remain pending.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on http://www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Administered by the National Park Service, Wilson's Creek National Battlefield preserves the site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West. The Confederate victory on August 10, 1861, focused greater national attention on the war in Missouri, leading to greater federal military action. The park is located in both Greene and Christian counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.