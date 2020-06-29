Win a new Toyota Tundra

CHILDREN'S SMILE CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JACKIE BARGER is shown with the 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that is the grand prize of this year's sweepstakes program in the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Raffle tickets to support Children's Smile Center are $25 each, and can be purchased by contacting Children's Smile Center at (417) 582-5439 or (417) 818-5718. Barger was selling tickets for the truck at the Ozark Chamber of Commerce monthly Good Afternoon Ozark event June 25, in the Ozark High School parking lot.