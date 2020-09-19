Cannon Cox could have been forgiven for smiling for the camera as he ran for his fourth touchdown Friday and directly toward a photographer positioned behind Ozark’s south end zone.
Instead, as the Tigers quarterback crossed the goal line, he glanced to his right to look for a referee to hand the ball to and then searched for teammates to celebrate with.
There was no mugging for the camera at Ozark, as the Tigers turned in a classic old-school, all-business approach en route to a 42-14 COC triumph versus Willard.
“A big thing for us is celebrating with your teammates,” Cox said. “It takes 11 guys on the field to score a touchdown. One thing all of us are good with is being humble and sticking together. We all work hard. It’s a team game and we have great chemistry. Individualism isn’t really good for us.”
What is going very good for Ozark (3-1) at the moment is the combination of seniors at the skills positions and a slew of underclassmen along the offensive line. The Tigers had six rushing touchdowns against Willard and have put up 95 points the last two weeks.
It was only two years ago the Tigers managed a mere 66 points all season.
Ozark didn’t complete a pass all night Friday and obviously didn’t need to. The offense scored 21 points in both halves.
“It was 100 percent an all-business approach,” running back Tylr Bolin said. “Our job is to win. We’re only looking for wins. Six rushing touchdowns, I love that.”
“The defense played great, special teams did a great job and we had the opportunity to control the ball and the clock and dictate the pace of the game,” coach Chad Depee said. “I’ll take it.”
Running back Ethan Pricthard pointed out the backfield and line value each other, leading to maximum effort.
“The thing about our linemen is they are young and look up to us seniors,” Pritchard said. “(Center) Jacob Wofford does a good job leading the line. They really want to do well and win, just as much as us seniors. We trust they can do the job.
“I think we’re closer with our linemen outside the locker room more than past years. We’ll see each other outside the locker room in the hallways and talk. As teammates and friends, we’re closer than we have been.”
Wofford was the lone returnee along the offensive line from a year ago. He’s joined this season by left guard Brian Bullard, right guard Micah Lackrone, right tackle Harper Kissee and left tackle Caden Schuler.
“They have played a big role,” Cox said. “They have hit the weight room, worked with our offensive line coach. That’s where are big plays come from, our line. I feel like the younger guys coming up know their position and how to execute. I knew they were ready.”
Depee, too, has been pleased with the offensive line.
“We’re learning and getting more physical. They have done a tremendous job improving and limiting their mistakes,” he said. “Those are the things we want to see from Week One to Week Four, don’t be making the same mistakes and continue to progress. I’ve been pleased how those kids have improved. It all starts with them. Any production we have stems from them.
With Willard (0-4) winless, Ozark was in a rare role as a favorite. The Tigers were proud not to have any sort of letdown following last week’s upset of Joplin.
“These past few years we haven’t really had that,” Pritchard said of being favored. “It’s a good feeling. Then again, when we’re not counted to win, it burns a fire in you.”
“We wanted to create momentum from a week ago and put some games together,” Depee said. “One of our biggest focal points was to take away some of those mistakes that have put us behind on a drive or caused a lost opportunity to put up points. We wanted to clean our stuff up and be more efficient. I felt like we were very focused. They were business-like. They realized, ‘We have a job to do, let’s stay focused every single snap and get our job done.’
