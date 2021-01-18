With WillPower behind him, Chadwick’s Paden Gilbert was on a 3-pointer-a-minute pace Monday.
Gilbert swished five 3-pointers in the first five minutes in the Cardinals’ 83-44 first-round rout of Cassville at the Spokane Tournament.
The Chadwick junior guard had 18 points in the first quarter alone and scored all 24 of his points in the first half.
Gilbert think sessions with former Missouri State star William Fontleroy, now operating WillPower Basketball in Springfield, have set him up for such explosions offensively.
“A guy my Dad knew told my Dad he should take me to see Will at his place,” Gilbert said. “Will helped me with my shot."
Fontleroy will forever be remembered by MSU fans for his high-flying dunk against Mizzou in 1999. He wasn’t an exceptional perimeter shooter on his way to joining the Bears’ 1,000-point club. But if Gilbert is an example, Fontleroy can teach shooting.
At Fontleroy’s urging, Gilbert changed his shooting form from above his head to a release from his right shoulder.
‘If they're here, they’re in your face. If they’re over here, they’re not,” Gilbert said while putting his hands in a shooting motion and first having them in front of him and then to his right.
“Paden gets his shot over to the side where it needs to be. He hasn’t got it in front of his face,” Chadwick coach Shaun Guerin said. “It’s nice to see it pay off because he has worked on his shot a lot.”
Guerin added Gilbert has played at an elite level all season in the Class 1 No. 10-ranked Cardinals’ 13-1 start.
“I can go back to just one game in which he hasn’t played well,” Guerin said. “He’s been playing awesome. He had huge games at the Seymour Tournament. He certainly had a hot start tonight.”
Calvin Rains contributed 17 points, Garrett Gardner chipped in 13 and Jarin Cunningham added 10 for Chadwick.
The Cardinals were up 78-36 after three quarters, with their full-court pressure overwhelming Cassville.
It was just the kind of spirited effort Chadwick was hoping for, after suffering its first defeat, a 77-74 loss to Norwood last week.
“They were pretty mad at themselves,” Guerin said. “We had chances to win the game. Norwood has four losses to really good teams, so I don’t it was a bad loss. But it was one we knew we could have won.”
“It ticked us all off,” Rains said. “I know I’ve been in the gym putting in some work since then. During seventh hour at school, I have athletic conditioning. I’ll lift weights for a little bit and go get a ball and start shooting.
‘We’re hoping it motivates us to get on a big run,” he added. “It would be nice to go on another 12-0 run.”
Chadwick is back in the Spokane Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season, when the Cardinals lost all three of their tourney games.
“We have no (Mark Twain) Conference Tournament this year, so we had to add a tournament,” Guerin said.
Chadwick has added plenty of hardware from tournaments to its trophy case the past three seasons and would like to add more. The Cardinals won the Fordland Invitational and the Seymour Winter Classic earlier this season, also won the Fordland Invite last year, as well as the Mark Twain Conference Tournament and claimed the Class 1 District 4 title two years ago.
“We’re 2-for-2 in tournaments so far this year,” Guerin said. “(Winning three) is a goal we set in the pre-season. It would be awesome for the guys to reach that goal. Of course, Districts is another tournament. To go 4-for-4 would be real good.”
“I love trophies, we all do,” Rains said.
No. 1 seeded Chadwick advances to meet No. 4 Ash Grove in a semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m. The Pirates beat defending tourney champion Blue Eye 49-39 Monday.
Chadwick 83, Cassville 44
CASSVILLE (44) — Cook 2 1-2 5, Ewing 1 1-2 4, Whitmire 5 1-2 13, Hernandez 2 4-5 9, Littlefield 2 0-0 4, Hadlow 2 1-1 5, Acheson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-12 44.
CHADWICK (83) — Guerin 2 0-0 6, Gardner 4 4-4 13, Rogers 0 1-3 1, Cl. Rains 1 3-5 5, Ca. Rains 7 3-5 17, Gilbert 8 3-3 24, VanHouden 3 1-3 7. Totals 28 19-30 83.
Cassville 13 9 14 8 - 44
Chadwick 23 33 22 5 - 83
3-point goals - Gilbert 5, Guerin 2, Whitmire 2, Gardner, Hernandez, Ewing.
