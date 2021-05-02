Heading into dates this week with Kickapoo and Repubic, Nixa catcher Jaret Nelson is confident the Eagles will bounce back from losses last week to Ozark and Webb City.
“I think I can speak for everybody when I say we don't like losing, especially coach (Jason) Daugherty,” Nelson said. “Our hunger and want-to is going to be a lot greater and more consistent.”
Nixa (16-4 overall and 4-2 in the COC) let a 5-1 lead slip away while being shut out over the final five innings against Ozark and plated just three runs at Webb City.
Republic enters this week 15-6 overall and 7-0 in the COC and needing just one win to clinch a conference championship. The Eagles will need to knock off the Tigers, as well as beat Neosho and Carl Junction and hope Webb City knocks off Republic to earn a share of the COC title.
From here on out, Nelson expects Nixa to be more aggressive at-bat. They repeatedly let strikes go by against Ozark and consequently found themselves behind in the count.
“We definitely could have been more aggressive. As a team, that's something we've struggled with,” Nelson said. “We get in games where we're not swinging the bat. I don't know if that's due to how we pre-game or how we practice or what. It's not like that every game. We'll come back and hopefully it will be a lot better.
“This is going to be a little different team,” he added. “You're about to see a different team.”
Nixa’s ace, Isaac Mitchell, endured a sub-par outing against Ozark. He yielded 10 runs over four innings. Previously, the lefty was 5-0 with a 1.04 ERA. He was coming off a 1-0 win at Willard and a 7-1 victory at Joplin.
‘You see the 10 runs, but it's not all on him,” Nelson said of Mitchell’s first defeat on the season. “It goes on everybody. A lot of our 0-2 and 1-2 pitches were too good. That's partially my fault for the way I was setting up.
“If we would have played better behind him, Isaac definitely wouldn't have had as hard a time,” he added. “It also goes on our offense for not applying enough pressure (on Ozark). If you apply pressure, it makes the defense make mistakes.”
