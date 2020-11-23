Kaleb Wofford was able to take pride in being back to his smooth-shooting self as a junior last season. He showed resilience by bouncing back from a subpar sophomore season.
But the shooting slump Wofford overcame pales in comparison to the adversity he battled through earlier this fall. He was absent from school for most of September and half of October with a liver disease and digestive disease.
“We kind of wished it was COVID (19)-related, but it wasn’t,” he said.
The reason Wofford would have accepted a positive coronavirus test result was for weeks doctors were not able to diagnose his condition.
“For a seven-week period, we had no idea what was going on. I was going to bed with a fever every single night,” Wofford said. “I had a very painful three- to four-week period. I had a lot of anxiety. I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play again.
“I had to go through a couple procedures and they did a colonoscopy,” he added. “It took (doctors) a while to figure out what was going on. I guess it’s kind of hereditary. My grandpa had one of the conditions. But there hadn’t been anyone else (in our family) who had a similar condition besides him. I’m just glad the doctors knew what it is and that they gave me the right medicine to get well and I’m back on the court. Both (diseases) are in remission now.”
Wofford lost 20 pounds during his ordeal and anguished while looking at his frail frame.
“When I lost all that weight while I was sick, I would look in the mirror and feel like, ‘How am I going to be the athlete I once was?’” he said.
Wofford’s teammates and Nixa coach Jay Osborne worried for his well-being during the few instances in which they saw him. They couldn’t help but notice the weight he had lost.
“He came in for eighth hour one day and I felt terrible for him,” guard Colin Ruffin said. “When he was out, everyone was upset. Things were off. He’s so much fun to be around and is such a good teammate for all of us.”
“He didn’t look very good,” Osborne said. “You hate to see anyone go through something like that, especially a 17-year-old kid.”
Wofford takes solace in the fact that the timing of the outbreak of the diseases didn’t cost him any part of his senior season. He’s gained 12 pounds over the past month and is confident he’s had enough court time to regain his shooting legs and be well prepared for the Eagles’ season-opener Tuesday at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Wofford figures to join Nixa’s 1,000-point club sometime during the 2021 portion of the Eagles’ season.
“It was tough to gain the weight and muscle back. But I’m back to about my normal weight,” he said. “I’m feeling about 90 percent and excited to have a great year. I had a bump in the road. But I’m happy to be in the situation I’m in now where I’m healthy enough to play at a high level.”
