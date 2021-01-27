SPRINGFIELD — With the score tied and Nixa’s offense having already taken :40 off the clock Tuesday, it appeared the Eagles were holding the ball for a final shot, unless someone had an open layup.
The way Kaleb Wofford was shooting, a 20-foot jumper might as well had been a layup.
Showing no hesitation, Wofford took and absolutely swished a 20-footer with 1:00 to play. It was the shot of the night in Nixa’s 66-58 triumph over Greenwood.
The Eagles (13-2) scored the game’s final eight points.
“We were holding the ball and making sure (any shot) was a good look,” Wofford said. “Lately, I’ve been shooting the ball pretty well. I knew I was 3-for-4 (shooting 3-pointers) already throughout the game. When they left me open, I felt the time was right so I shot the ball. I was so open I couldn’t pass it up.”
“He’s been shooting the ball well lately and has got confidence to make that,” coach Jay Osborne said. “I’m glad it went in. It was one of those shots as a coach you’re thinking, ‘Ohhhhh nooo,’ but then ‘Oh, all right!’ All good shooters have confidence. It’s not a surprise it went in.”
“He came through in the clutch,” guard Colin Ruffin said. “He’s one of the best shooters in the area, I think he is the best shooter in the area.”
Wofford went on to make 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute. His focus was such that he was carefree even when a Greenwood manager heaved the ball from the Jays’ bench into a crowd of players and it hit Wofford from behind as he walked to the foul line.
“I was so locked in on those free throws, I just knew the ball hit me,” Wofford said.
Wofford’s 4-of-5 3-point shooting was part of Nixa’s 9-of-20 accuracy beyond the arc. Ruffin also scored 15 points and Kael Combs contributed 14.
Osborne was as proud of his players’ ball handling as any area of their game.
“We had no turnovers in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I thought our decision making was really good. We didn’t get rattled.”
Nixa had momentum on its side for practically the entire night. A 3-pointer from halfcourt by Ruffin at the end of the first quarter and a three-point play by Ruffin at the end of the second quarter certainly helped the Eagles’ cause.
Ruffin has hit two half-court shots on the season, with the other coming against Hartville.
“I look at the clock and try to get as far down the court as I can and then let it fly,” he said.
“That was awesome,” Osborne said of Ruffin’s 42-footer. “Every possession counts, every possession is so vital.”
On his three-point play, Ruffin met up with Greenwood’s Victory Noboya in the paint and after drawing contact, banked in a right-handed hook shot.
“With that being an and-one, it was a big momentum booster for us going into halftime,” Ruffin said.
Greenwood (15-3), which is due to play 19 games against 18 teams with a winning record, lost for the first time in its brand new Betty & Bobby Allison Event Center.
Aminu Mohammed netted 27 points
“They’re a load. They’ve got great size, shooters on the perimeter and good ball-handlers. They’re the real deal,” Osborne said of the Jays, ranked No. 2 in Class 3. “They’ve got weapons all over the place and are well coached. To come over and get a win says a lot about our kids. It’s a quality win, a great win for our program and something we can build on.”
Nixa hosts Webb City tonight at 6 in the opener of the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
Nixa 66, Greenwood 58
NIXA (66) — Ruffin 5 3-5 15, Turner 2 0-0 5, Combs 5 2-4 14, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 2, Wofford 4 3-4 15, Nelson 2 0-2 4, Jones 4 1-2 9, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-17 66.
GREENWOOD (58) — Pinegar 1 0-0 3, Noboya 4 3-3 11, Stuckey 7 0-2 14, Gibbons 1 0-0 3, Mohammed 9 5-10 27. Totals 22 8-15 58.
Nixa 19 18 11 18 - 66
Greenwood 13 17 17 14 - 58
3-point goals - Wofford 4, Mohammed 4, Ruffin 2, Combs 2, Pinegar, Gibbons, Turner.
