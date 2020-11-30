For all the adulation Kickapoo is receiving and to a lesser extent, the hype train is rolling in Nixa, as well, Ozark beat both the Chiefs and Eagles last season.
Joplin was the only other team to knock off Kickapoo and Nixa. Unlike Joplin, Ozark returns the majority of its roster from last season. But outside of Ozark the Tigers aren’t attracting much of a pre-season buzz.
“I wouldn't sleep on us, but I'm biased,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “Republic is in that mix, too. No one talks about them. Coach (Tim) Brown probably would say he likes it that way, that they're just going to do what they do. I'm along the same line. I'm not worried about what everyone is talking about. I feel good about how competitive our team is going to be against the area's best teams. I think this team can beat anybody on our schedule. I also think our team can lose to anybody on our schedule. We've got to be focused on controlling the things we can control.”
Schweitzer is counting on the looming presence of Kickapoo to bring out the best in Ozark and other area teams who have their sights set on State. The Chiefs already had Mizzou signee Anton Brookshire and and added Missouri State signee Isaac Haney and Mizzou signee Trevon Brazile via the transfer route.
“Everyone is going to have to meet that challenge and it's going to be a tough challenge to meet,” Schweitzer said. “They were already a Final Four team last year and then they got two D-I senior transfers who are seasoned athletes and excellent players. We're going to coach the kids here at Ozark who grew up and played here. If we have to play all-star AAU teams, we're going to try to play our best against them.”
Ozark will be targeted by the opposition on many nights. The Tigers were 18-11 and Class 5 District 10 champs last season and welcome back rotation players Tyler Harmon, Ethan Whatley, Blaine Cline, Kyle Flavin, Cannon Cox and Owen Brockman.
Harmon, Whatley, Cline and Flavin combined to average nearly 35 points a game last season.
“We're not teaching,” Schweitzer said of his nucleus. “We're reviewing and fine-tuning and trying to get better at what we do.”
Ozark will likely need to have a go-to offensive player emerge for the final minutes of games. For the time being, the Tigers can boast of exceptional balance.
“This team doesn't have a D-I stud who everyone says, 'We really have to worry him,’” Schweitzer said. “They will have to worry about all of our kids collectively.”
Ozark’s rotation again figures to be deep. Other players vying for playing time are Avery Voysey, Jalen Weston, Greg Miller, Devyn Wright and Ethan Pritchard.
“I’ve got a definite eight to nine players we're going to have to find time for. But numbers 10-14 are right there, too,” Schweitzer said. “We've had a couple guys who were jayvee last year and have really improved. They are competing for time. We'll see where the daily competition takes us as far as who gets what minutes.
“It's hard from a staff standpoint to figure out what combinations work best,” he added. “But I have every bit of confidence that throughout the year we'll be able to figure that out. It's going to be a collection of people. It's a good problem to have, having this many kids you can plug in and can play.”
During Ozark’s jamboree, Schweitzer was particularly pleased with Wright, a 6-foot-2 junior.
“He was instant energy and probably the story of the jamboree,” Schweitzer said. “Devyn is very athletic. We knew he'd be on the varsity roster, but didn't know how much he would push for playing time. It's going to be hard to keep him out of the lineup.”
With the Tigers not yet featuring an established center, their rotation could vary based on matchups.
“We've got a lot of kids who are looking to bolster our inside presence,” Schweitzer said. “Blaine will help with rebounding with his abilities and strength inside. Jalen is 6-4 and has got in the weight room. Miller is 6-5. We've also got guards who can rebound well. So, we could go small-ball if we want to
“We have four really good guards who it will be hard to take any of them off the floor,” he added. “There are a whole lot of combinations we can come up with. We have a lot of different things that complement each other. Our kids have to play together and use their strengths and stay away from their weaknesses. It should all fit together like a puzzle.”
Ozark opens this week at the Republic Tournament and will play Parkview at 6 p.m. Wednesday and face Rogersville at 6 p.m. Friday. The finals are Saturday.
The Tigers have added road games at Jefferson City and Park Hill and are back in the Nixa Invitational Tournament after a year's hiatus.
“We were going to be in the Webster Grove Tournament, but it got changed (due to COVID-19 regulations), so we're going to the NIT. (Nixa coach Jay Osborne) was gracious enough to extend us an invite," Schweitzer said. "That's going to be a titans tournament. I think our non-conference schedule is going to be as tough as anyone’s.”
