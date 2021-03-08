The brackets played out in Class 6 District 11 and Class 6 District 12 exactly how the higher-ups at Kickapoo envisioned, allowing the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs to host Sectionals this week.
Kickapoo and Nixa will meet in a boys Sectional at Kickapoo on Tuesday and Kickapoo and Nixa will face off in a girls Sectional at Kickapoo on Wednesday.
With COVID-19 changing the Districts landscape statewide this year, MSHSAA initially announced the higher seed would host each game at Districts. MSHSAA added a stipulation that teams could decide to play District championship games at a neutral site or if the higher seed declined to host, another school within the District could host.
Last week, Kickapoo’s boys and girls opted to forfeit their right as the No. 1 seeds to host Class 6 District 12 championship games with Republic, assuring the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs they would host Sectionals if they won and if Nixa took the Class 6 District 11 titles. The Eagles and Lady Eagles hosted Class 6 District 11 championship games.
“The system was able to be manipulated and it was done,” Nixa coach Jay Osborne said. “We’ll show up and be all right. (Kickapoo) is a tough place to win. We’ll accept the challenge.”
“Going to Kickapoo, we’ll have to get out of our comfort zone,” forward Kale Combs said. “We know they don’t lose a lot at home. We’ll give it all we’ve got.”
“They beat us at our place twice, so maybe we can beat them at their place,” guard Colin Ruffin said. “Beating them at Kickapoo would be really good.”
Kickapoo (24-2) enters Sectionals riding an 18-game winning streak. Nixa (25-3) has reeled off 10 wins in a row.
The Eagles’ only losses in the new year have come at the hands of the Chiefs. Kickapoo won at Nixa 64-62 in overtime and 84-69, both in January.
In the final regular-season Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings, Kickapoo was No. 2 and Nixa No. 4. Of the top 10 teams, seven went on to win District championships.
The Eagles have dropped 11 straight games to Kickapoo dating back to the 2015-16 season and have been ousted from the playoffs by the Chiefs each of the past two seasons.
“It’s the ultimate challenge,” Osborne said. “They are one of the best teams in the state, if not the best team in the state. They’ve proven it. They have talent and size everywhere. They’ve got smart players and (coach Mitch McHenry) does a great job.
“With the two transfers (Isaac Haney and Travon Brazile) coming in this year with all the talent he had and he also has talent on the bench, that’s not easy to coach,” Osborne added. “I think he’s done a really good job.”
Osborne hopes the matchup brings out the best in his team.
“We’ll have to play our best,” he said. “I like our team. You’ve got to play the best to get to where you want to be.”
“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t play anything but our best,” center Jaret Nelson said. “That’s what we’re going to have to give to beat those guys.”
The Kickapoo-Nixa winner will be heavily favored to make it to State. The Chiefs or Eagles will face the Waynesville-Jefferson City winner in the Quarterfinal round Friday. Jefferson City is 12-14 and Waynesville is 14-11.
