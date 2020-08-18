An incident from Nixa’s Class 5 District 11 championship game loss a year ago that went completely under the radar has thrust Austin McCracken smack dab into the Eagles’ spotlight.
Unbeknownst to the great majority of fans on hand either in the stands at Carthage or those who strolled the sideline last November was the fact former Nixa coach Rich Rehagen and quarterback Reid Potts were ejected from the contest, a 35-0 Tigers win.
“They were both chucked,” new Nixa coach John Perry said, while announcing McCracken as his starting quarterback for the Eagles’ debut next week at Branson.
Per MSHSAA’s rules, any ejection is followed by a one-game suspension, even carrying over to the next season. Thus, Potts will sit out his first game since taking over as Nixa’s starting signal-caller at the start of his junior season a year ago.
McCracken, a sophomore, has been getting all the reps in practices with the Eagles’ first-team offense over the past week. He’s been mindful not to allow himself to feel overwhelmed.
“I’m excited. I’m not really nervous,” McCracken said. “I don’t really want to be like Reid, just be myself and know what I’m good at, which is more about running. We probably won’t throw as much as we would if Reid was there.
“I trust coach Perry,” he added. “Coach puts me in a good spot every play, so I don’t go out there nervous. I feel comfortable. Coach is running plays I’m comfortable with. He’s making sure I know what I do when I go out there so I don’t jack anything up.”
McCracken has won over Perry.
“I’ve been pleased,” Perry said. “He’s highly intelligent. He can absolutely fly. He adds a whole new dimension. When he’s back there, you better be ready to tackle him and (sophomore running back Ramone Green). They both can run.”
With Green standing 5-foot-7 and McCracken 5-6, this may not only be the youngest backfield Nixa has ever started, but the shortest, as well.
McCracken reports he isn’t hindered when throwing in the pocket over taller offensive linemen.
“I wasn’t that short when I was in third and fourth grades, but then I didn’t grow at all,” he said. “It is what it is. Me being short doesn’t bother me much.”
As he and Perry mentioned, McCracken’s strength is his mobility. His touch on passes downfield has also impressed his coaches and teammates. If he is Nixa’s starting quarterback of the future, the Eagles like what they see.
No matter his results next week, McCracken is receiving invaluable experience.
“This will be a good experience,” he said. “When I go into my junior year, I’ll have some experience and know more of what I’m doing. I feel like I’m getting better every day. I’ve gained some confidence passing the ball.”
Potts completed 93-of-190 passes for 1,327 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.
He is watching practices with a brace on his right knee, which he injured at the end of summer camp.
“He has a knee sprain and slight tear. But he’s going to roll on,” Perry said. “I think his knee is fine. He’s going to brace it and play through it. He’s went to therapy and is rehabbing it.”
“We expect him to be back after the Branson game,” McCracken said. “I’ll definitely be ready if anything happens to him.”
