Nixa coach John Perry confirmed Friday what those around the Eagles’ program suspected since summer, that quarterback Reid Potts suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in July.
After Nixa’s season-ending 18-15 Class 6 District 3 loss to Ray-Pec, Potts revealed he also played all but one half of the season with a torn MCL in the same knee.
“The day I (first) hurt the knee was July 29,” Potts said. “Coach Perry said he has had some guys who played with knee injuries. I said, ‘There’s no way I’m not going to play on it.’ I didn’t want to miss out on my senior year. So, I gave it about a week and was able to do what I did out there.
“When I went down against Joplin, (doctors) think that’s when I tore my interior MCL.”
The torn ACL didn’t hinder Potts nearly as much as the torn MCL.
“The torn MCL is what really hurt, with my bones grinding,” he said. “I really don’t notice my ACL tear very much. There’s some instability there. But it wasn’t awful. After the Joplin game, I thought it was over. I decided I wasn’t going to do anything stupid and take off running. It worked out pretty well.”
Calculating the risk and reward of playing with a twice-injured knee, Potts and his family decided it was worth it for him to continue playing. He made his comeback at the Backyard Brawl against Ozark and was able to finish out the season.
“The doctors said surgery was the only way. But we got them to sign a (clearance) paper to let me play,” Potts said.
“Not many people in the United States of America are tough enough to do that,“ Perry said. “He’s a true champion and a great football player."
Potts, who first burst upon the scene as a sophomore and threw three touchdowns in his first District game, will forever cherish the highlights he added as a senior this season to his career. He threw for three touchdowns last week in a District semifinal win versus Lee’s Summit West.
All along this season, he has known to thank his offensive linemen for allowing him to feel comfortable throwing in the pocket and not sustain further damage to his knee.
“I haven’t been sacked at all this year," Potts said. "I’ve only been knocked to the ground twice and one of those was at the beginning of the game (against Ray-Pec) and that was a roughing the passer penalty. Our O-line held them off pretty good.
“Our O-line is the best in the state. I really believe that," he added. "I’ve took them out for dinner once a week the past couple of weeks.”
Potts will have surgery in the coming weeks.
“We’ll schedule it as soon as possible,” he said. “I’ll miss basketball. But I’ve got to get my knee healed up.”
With aspirations of playing college ball, Potts realizes that as he goes through rehab that will stretch into next summer, he probably won’t hear from a college coach with an offer that includes a roster spot.
“I’m probably going to have to walk on and earn a spot,” he said. “That will be all right.”
