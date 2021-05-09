Nixa’s Kaleb Wofford followed the lead of his older brother, father and grandfather by signing a letter of intent to continue his hoops career last week.
Wofford will be an NCAA D-II ‘baller at Emporia State (Kansas). His brother, Anthony, played at Lyon (Arkansas), his father, Mark, played at Northwestern (Iowa) and his grandfather, Larry, played at Arkansas.
“It runs in the family,” Kaleb said. “My little sister (11-year-old Bella) is next, hopefully. She's starting to get into it.”
Wofford’s finalists of schools he considered included his father’s alma mater, along with Evangel, Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State. The Hornets felt like the right fit to him after he worked out with the team.
“When I went to visit, I scrimmaged with the team and played well,” Wofford said. “Emporia wasn't my only option, so I went into it with the mindset of whatever happens, happens. That's the way I've played my whole life. I didn't want to force anything, but also didn’t waste an opportunity and only put up one or two shots. I played the way I was capable of and hit shots.”
Wofford was a four-year varsity player for Nixa. He scored 980 career points, ranking 32nd in program history. He averaged 9.1 points and totaled 62 3-pointers as a senior.
Emporia State was 11-12 overall and 11-11 in the MIAA last season under coach Craig Doty, a national champion coach at the NAIA and NJCAA levels.
“The coaching staff and players inspired me to go there,” Wofford said. “They have a positive vibe going on.”
Wofford gave some thought into putting off his college choice for a year and going the prep school route.
“I was thinking of going to a prep school like Link Year (in Branson),” Wofford said. “Link Year sends a lot of players to the NCAA D-I level. But I didn't look too far into that once I got my offer from Emporia.”
Wofford is confident he and teammate Jason Jones, who signed with Pitt State (Kansas) can meet the challenge of NCAA D-II basketball.
“I feel we're both capable of playing at that level,” Wofford said. ‘We may not necessarily start or get tons of minutes right away. But both of us are the type of players who can develop and potentially thrive and succeed.”
