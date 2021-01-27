SPRINGFIELD — Kaleb Wofford has fell off pace to be on track to join Nixa’s 1,000-point club.
That’s a group he seemed destined to join three years ago. Wofford debuted on the Eagles’ varsity as a freshman and averaged double-figure scoring while shooting 40 percent on his 3-pointers (67-of-167).
Wofford’s scoring hasn’t been on the upswing during his Nixa career, but his maturity and mental strength have soared. He’s become one of the Eagles’ smartest ball-handlers and fans could probably count the number of forced shots he’s taken this season on one hand.
“Playing varsity all four years, I’ve had to go through a lot of ups and downs,” Wofford said. “These past two years, I’ve changed my role on the team. I haven’t felt like I had to score all the points. I’ve got great people around me. I’m letting the game come to me.”
Wofford was an All-COC Third-Team selection as a freshman and received plenty of notoriety. The immediate success he enjoyed became fleeting as a sophomore.
“As a freshman, I had a killer mindset and was shooting every time I was open,” Wofford said. “I shot the ball really well my freshman year. My sophomore year, I didn’t get near as many open looks as I did my freshman year because everyone knew who I was.
“There were things going on with my shot that I didn’t change,” he added. “It caused me to go through a slump. Mentally, it messed me up and things went from there.”
Over the past two seasons, Wofford has had his shining moments. Last season, he made a game-winning 3-pointer against Crane at the Blue & Gold Tournament. This season, he made a pivotal 3-pointer while scoring seven points in the final minute of Nixa’s 66-58 win at Greenwood on Tuesday.
He hasn’t pressured himself to put up big numbers.
“I can score two points or I can score 30, as long as we’re playing well and winning that’s all that matters,” Wofford said. “I’ve been having the most fun I’ve had in a while. We’re building a winning culture.”
As for his chase to 1,000 points, his current clip will leave him 75 or so points shy of the milestone. Of course, a deep Nixa post-season run will help his cause.
“My Dad and I for the heck of it did the math prior to the season and I would have to average 12 points a game throughout the whole season,” Wofford said. “Right now, I’m averaging eight to nine points a game. It would be awesome if I do get it. But if I don’t, it won’t matter because we’re winning and that’s all I care about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.