Kaleb Wofford’s Nixa career ends with him finishing in a tie for second place all-time among the Eagles in games played.
Wofford debuted for Nixa as a hot-shooting freshman four years ago and played in 28 games as a freshman and sophomore, 27 as a junior and 29 as a senior.
His 112 games played ranks second only to 1986 Nixa grad Kevin Cheffey, who played in a program-record 117 games. With 112 games, Wofford is tied with 1960 grad Ken Keltner.
Wofford was part of Eagles teams that went 19-9 in 2017-18, 15-13 in 2018-19, 21-7 in 2019-20 and 25-4 this season.
Wofford scored 980 career points, ranking 32nd in program history. He averaged 9.1 points and totaled 62 3-pointers this season.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Wofford said of his four seasons at Nixa. “I put my all into this program. I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.”
“He’s had a great career and is a great kid,” coach Jay Osborne said. “He’s passionate about what he does. We’re going to miss him. He’s a great teammate.”
Jason Jones concluded his three-year varsity career for the Eagles by averaging 11.8 and 5.6 rebounds a game this season.
“I’d always watched (Austin) Ruder, (Kameron) Bundy and (Jalen) Norman play when I was younger and thought, ‘Man, I want to be those guys,’” Jones said, referring to Nixa greats. “When I got in high school, I knew my time was coming soon.”
Nixa’s senior class also included T.J. Sorgenfrei, Jackson Bray and D’Ante Morgan.
“They represent Nixa basketball with a lot of pride,” Osborne said. “We have a great program because of our players and we have great assistants. We don’t win them all. But I think hands-down our basketball program is the envy of a lot of people. I’m proud of that.”
