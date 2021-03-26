Update: According to the Ozark Police Department, Anna and Amora Rossi have been located and or safe. The missing person's advisory has been called off.
Original story (March 26, 2021, 7:51 a.m.): Ozark police ask everyone to be on the lookout for 2-year-old Amora Rossi.
Anna G. Rossi, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter were last seen at about 8 a.m. on March 25, at their home in Ozark. Police believe Anna Rossi left her home driving a silver 2016 Honda CRV, which is a sport utility crossover, with the Missouri license plate BEOT2U.
Amora Rossi has brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother is described as approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Anna Rossi has multiple tattoos, including one on her right hand.
Police did not give much more of a description of Anna and Amora Rossi’s disappearance, other than to say they believe it is suspicious.
The Ozark Police Department issued a missing person's advisory in the early morning hours on March 26.
If you have any information, or if you think you see Anna or Amora Rossi, you are asked to contact the Ozark Police Department by calling (417) 581-6600, or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.