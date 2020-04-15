South Ozark travelers wondered if it would ever get done.
South Street, or Business Highway 65, is now newer, wider and ready for more commuters to use once stay-at-home orders are lifted in Ozark. The $4.8 million project wrapped up on time on April 15.
Business Highway 65 was widened to five lanes from South 19th Street, which commonly allows drivers to access the Walmart, Lowe’s and other stores and restaurants just east of the Highway 65 interchange, east to South Sixth Avenue, which is near a Casey’s General Store and Apple Market.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the project to Hartman and Company of Springfield on Nov. 2, 2018. Hartman and Company’s $4.8 million bid came in under the estimated price tag of $8.5 million.
Work began in December 2018. There was a delay in March 2019 because of some unforeseen issues with utility line relocation. The delay pushed the project completion date from the fall of 2019 to the spring of 2020.
The project is a cost-sharing partnership between the city of Ozark and MoDOT.
Drivers are urged to continue using caution when traveling on South Street as they grow accustomed to the new traffic patterns.
South Street widening project scope
-Widen South Street (Business 65) to five lanes between South 19th Street and South Sixth Avenue
-Widen intersection of South Street/Selmore Road/Third Street by adding dual turn lanes from northbound Selmore Road to westbound South Street and from southbound Third Street to eastbound South Street and adding two eastbound and two westbound through lanes
-Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along South Street
-Build sidewalks in areas along South Street
-Winning big amount: $4.8 million
-Prime contractor: Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield
-New completion date: April 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.