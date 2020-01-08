Some state highways around Chadwick will be temporarily closed from Jan. 13-24.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closures for drain pipe replacement projects. Roads will only be closed in places where crews are set up and working.
From Monday, Jan. 13, to Friday, Jan. 17, State Route UU will be closed between State Route T in Oldfield and Highway 125 to the east of Chadwick.
From Jan. 20-24, crews will close Highway 125 in areas between State Route H south of Chadwick and State Route UU east of Garrison.
Drivers will be able to access driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel into or through work zones while work is taking place. Electronic message boards will alert drivers about the road closures and any changes to the work schedule.
For the latest updates to highway conditions in Christian County, or anywhere else in Missouri, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/.
