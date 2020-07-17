Staying true to her speedy playing style, Abby Ford is making quick work of her rehab from ACL surgery in April.
The Ozark standout center fielder is on a fast enough pace that she is hopeful of playing during her junior year this fall. The Lady Tigers will open their season Aug. 28 at Jefferson City, host their own Fall Festival Sept. 11-12, finish COC play Oct. 6 at Republic and begin Districts the second week of October.
“I have about three months of recovery left,” Ford said during Ozark’s youth summer camp Thursday. “So, I’m not sure about school ball, yet. Maybe (a return) in late fall.”
The lure of playing has provided plenty of motivation.
“Since I’ve been hurt, that’s all I’ve been looking forward to,” said Ford, a two-time All-COC First-Team selection who has totaled 82 hits halfway through her Ozark career. “I’ve been working on getting back and playing again. Every time I’m tired and don’t want to get up early for workouts, I push myself and tell myself I have bigger goals and need to work hard.”
Ford recently reached a fulfilling point in her progress by being able to work out with heavier weights.
“I’m starting to get into strengthening workouts, now that I’m in a later phase of my rehab,” she said. “I’m doing a lot of body-weight (exercises) to get my stability back. I’ve been told (by doctors) I’m ahead of schedule. I work out seven days a week. I’m putting in the work because I want to get better soon.”
Ford injured her left knee while colliding with a teammate during the second week of soccer practices in March. At that time, the COVID-19 outbreak forced hospitals across the country to postpone elective surgeries.
Ford was among the hundreds of thousands affected. Her surgery didn’t occur until April.
Waiting for the surgery tested her patience.
“At first, I was really down about it. But I knew I was going to have to work hard, no matter what,” Ford said. “I knew that if (the surgery) got put back by a month or however long it was going to be, I was going to make a huge comeback. Eventually, I was okay with it and at ease with the fact that it was going to take a while to have (surgery)."
Outside of the initial shock of her injury, Ford feels she has done well to keep her spirits up. She’s remained optimistic that giving rehab all she has will allow her to play this year.
“it was hard for me to accept and deal with the fact I was going to be out for a long time,” said Ford, who batted .478 as a sophomore. “But I’ve looked on the bright side and not let myself get too down.”
