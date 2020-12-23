Braxton Strick was taken the distance for the first time this season, but remained undefeated as Ozark swept duals against Eureka, Marquette and Ft. Zumwalt North on Tuesday.
Strick (14-0) recorded a pair of pins to up his falls count on the season to 13. In a matchup of undefeated wrestlers, he picked up a 9-4 win over Marquette’s Alex Nicozisin (11-1).
Ozark’s Hunter Tennison (11-0) also remained undefeated with two wins at 285. Tennison posted pins in 1:12 and 2:20.
Ozark 47, Eureka 33
106: Andrew Stubblefield (EUREKA) over Eian McCracken (OZARK) (Fall 0:44) 113: Noah Richardson (EUREKA) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Daniel Laney (OZARK) over (EUREKA) (For.) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Dahiri Muhundo (EUREKA) (Fall 1:18) 132: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Caden Gousetis (EUREKA) (Fall 0:19) 138: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Brady Bachert (EUREKA) (Fall 0:58) 145: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over Ewan Gregg (EUREKA) (TF 16-0 2:38) 152: Ben Harrell (EUREKA) over Lucas Campbell (OZARK) (Fall 2:38) 160: Kyle Hurst (EUREKA) over Riley Newsom (OZARK) (Fall 5:31) 170: David Sweat (EUREKA) over Harper Kissee (OZARK) (Fall 2:55) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over (EUREKA) (For.) 195: Peyton Greer (OZARK) over (EUREKA) (For.) 220: Jack Miller (EUREKA) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Dec 3-2) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Caden Howard (EUREKA) (Fall 2:20)
Ozark 49, Marquette 22
106: Eian McCracken (OZARK) over Gavin Lingafelter (MARQUET) (MD 13-4) 113: Brody Rudman (MARQUET) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Daniel Laney (OZARK) over James McClemore (MARQUET) (Fall 0:59) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Guru Bazawada (MARQUET) (Fall 1:54) 132: Tommy McBride (MARQUET) over Levi Maskrod (OZARK) (MD 14-2) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Cade Maxwell (MARQUET) (Fall 3:16) 145: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Alex Nicozisin (MARQUET) (Dec 9-4) 152: Lucas Campbell (OZARK) over Nick Keim (MARQUET) (Fall 4:46) 160: Aidan Rudman (MARQUET) over Riley Newsom (OZARK) (Dec 9-3) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over (MARQUET) (For.) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Ryan Murphy (MARQUET) (Fall 1:13) 195: Justin Zerweck (MARQUET) over Peyton Greer (OZARK) (Dec 6-3) 220: Alex Bray (MARQUET) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Fall 1:03) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Elijah Beiner (MARQUET) (Fall 1:12)
Ozark 57, Ft. Zumwalt North 17
106: Eian McCracken (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Storhm Jones (FZN) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (TF 17-2 2:00) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.) 132: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.) 138: Levi Maskrod (OZARK) over Jackson Cox (FZN) (Fall 3:08) 145: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Andrew Long (FZN) (Fall 1:25) 152: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.) 160: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.) 170: Johnny Williams (OZARK) over Connor O`Neal (FZN) (Fall 2:00) 182: Chance Cole (FZN) over Thomas Rushing (OZARK) (Dec 3-2) 195: Parker Monnig (FZN) over Peyton Greer (OZARK) (Dec 8-1) 220: Eddie Angelback (FZN) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Fall 5:08) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over (FZN) (For.)
