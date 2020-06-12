The old adage that “every vote matters,” can extend into write-in votes in Christian County’s 2020 municipal elections.
Residents of Saddlebrooke, a village off of U.S. Highway 65 in far southern Christian County, had two candidates to pick from plus some certified write-ins to decide who will serve in two positions on the village’s board of trustees. With an estimated population of about 240, according to the U.S. Census, 152 voters turned up to cast ballots June 2.
Write-ins, apparently, campaigned well. According to the certified results from the Christian County Clerk’s Office, write-in candidates Tom Hosick and Sean Prewitt each received 74 votes. The two candidates on the ballot received fewer votes, with Paul J. Dontas Jr. taking 60 votes and Gary Franklin claiming 66 votes.
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown explained that it’s now up to the Saddlebrooke Board of Trustees to accept those returns.
“I certify to the entity who was written down on those lines, and how many votes people voted for, but it’s ultimately in their court,” Brown said.
A write-in candidate who wins an election, whether they filed to run as a certified write-in candidate or not, is not bound to serve in the office they were elected to.
“If they ask one of those people and they go, ‘Well, I certainly don’t want to do that,’ and there’s not anything that forces them to do that,” Brown said.
The Clever Fire Protection District held a write-in election for a board of directors member who will serve a six-year term.
The top write-in vote-getter was Aloys Schmidt, with three votes. Dale Maisel, Clever’s mayor-elect, received two votes. Then came eight single votes for different candidates.
Some of the names likely belong to real people, others, like “Timmy Chonga,” may not be real. The single vote recipients include the aforementioned Mr. or Ms. Chonga, Lisa Schuelke, Marlene Dornquest, Riley Herudon, Rachel Pittman, Tammy King, Patrick Holland and Paula Jones.
Elsewhere in the Clever Fire Protection District, Sean Devine and Lisa Schuelke were both elected to serve a two-year term on the board of directors, and Susan Rauch received 141 votes to win a four-year term unopposed.
The Sparta Fire Protection District also had a write-in election, in which voters were asked to select three directors to each serve six-year terms.
Sparta Fire Chief Brian Loula was the overall leader with four write-in votes. Chief Loula serving as his own supervisor on the board of directors would certainly be interesting, if not illegal. Missouri law generally bans the practice of an employee of a fire protection district serving as a board member.
Sparta voters wrote in three votes for Sparta Board of Education Member Dany Schnieder, who was also up for reelection to the school board, two votes for Sparta Board of Education Vice President Dennis Lilly, and two votes for Sparta Senior’s Place benefactor Corey Smith.
The votes for Corey Smith could be called into question because they were written in and certified by the Christian County Clerk’s Office with the name spelled “Cory Smith.”
The clerk’s office also certified 15 different single votes for candidates Greg Newberry, Dwight Cobb, Mike Pickens, Jeff Bergman, Tyler Harrison, Keith Roller, John Cockroft, Melvin Smith, Steve Muilenburg, Danny Carmichael, Steve Beyers, Noel Rogers, John Case, Ted McPherson and Harvey Smith.
As Brown explained, the boards of directors for the Sparta and Clever fire protection districts will receive the results and decide what to do when it comes to appointing people into positions.
