Nixa Dry Cleaners and Laundry and Xtreme Exteriors won the top prizes in business for Nixa at the 2020 "Nixies," a yearly awards ceremony by the Nixa Chamber of Commerce.
The Nixies were presented Feb. 23, at The Bridge Church.
In 2018, fire destroyed the building that housed Nixa Dry Cleaners and Laundry. Owner Laysa Putnam started working for the company in 1996 and bought it in 2008. With decades of experience behind her, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele noted how Putnam mounted a comeback from the fire.
"She didn't give up, she adapted. She decided to build back stronger than ever and reopened Nixa Cleaners in September of 2019. She continues to grow that business and provide excellent customer service, so when 2020 brought more challenges, Laysa again adapted and thrived," Steele said.
Steele presented the Small Business of the Year Award to Nixa Dry Cleaners and Laundry, noting Putnam's contributions to two major efforts to help less fortunate residents of Christian County each year.
"Laysa worked with at the Christian County Optimist Club for our annual coat drive, both as a drop-off location and by cleaning all the coats donated from across the community. She has been a big participant in the Least Of These Can the Tigers food drive. Last year, she collected the second-highest amount of food, with over 6,500 pounds," Steele said.
Hunter and Summer Lampe and their staff at Xtreme Exteriors won the Large Business of the Year Award, which is for businesses that employ 20 or more persons.
Xtreme Exteriors does residential and commercial exterior construction work, including siding, fascia, guttering, roofing, repairs and remodeling.
Tony Manasseri of Prudential Financial, vice-chairman of the Nixa Chamber Board of Directors, presented the Large Business of the Year Award.
"Leadership and engagement in our community is what sets this company apart to be frontrunners in the industry," Manasseri said.
Heather Jenkins of Jenkins CPA received the Sharon Whitehill Lifetime Achievement Award. Jenkins was honored for lending her financial expertise to Nixa businesses at little to no direct cost through online meetings and presentations throughout the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as business owners and managers scrambled to apply for federal aid programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
The award is named for Sharon Whitehill, who was president of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce from 2002-2012, and served as Nixa's mayor from 1994 to 1997. Whitehill is still involved in the chamber of commerce and works for Compere Robinette CPAs in Ozark.
The Nixa Chamber of Commerce recognized Nixa Public Schools Sponsorship Coordinator Tricia Chapman as the 2020 Nixa Chamber Individual Member of the Year. Chapman was honored for her participation in chamber subgroups, such as the Nixa Young Professionals and Working Women in Nixa. Chapman is also instrumental in organizing the Nixa Back-to-School Bash, an event that helps children and families have the supplies they need to start a new year of school every August.
Sheradee Watson of Haymes Insurance Agency won the "Big Nixie Award," a traveling trophy presented by the director of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce to a person who displays all-around community involvement and activism in the Nixa business sector.
"This is kind of the MVP Award," Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Russell said in describing the Big Nixie.
Watson was also the Nixa Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year and was recognized for her work with the chamber's resource fundraising campaign as the top performing rookie.
Steele made a surprise announcement at the award ceremony. The mayor presented Russell with the 2020 Nixa Citizen of the Year Award.
"I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who did more over the last year to support Nixa, the Nixa community and Nixa businesses," Steele said. "Chris Russell eats, lives and breathes to serve Nixa."
Steele said that Russell and the Nixa Chamber of Commerce have been a valuable partner to the staff and elected officials at Nixa City Hall in navigating the potential pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Nixies
Nixa Chamber of Commerce awards
Heather Jenkins, Jenkins CPA - Sharon Whitehill Lifetime Achievement Award
Nixa Dry Cleaners and Laundry - Small Business of the Year
Xtreme Exteriors - Large Business of the Year
Least Of These, Inc. - Excellence Award for nonprofit groups
Tricia Chapman - Nixa Chamber Member of the Year
Chris Russell - Nixa Citizen of the Year
Sheradee Watson, Haymes Insurance Agency - Big Nixie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.