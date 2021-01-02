Little could anyone have imagined that seemingly the most popular man in Nixa in 2020 began the year living in his native Mississippi.
But it didn’t long after John Perry was hired from Pearl, Mississippi, to become Nixa’s new football coach in January, that he began to make a major impact in these parts. Despite no previous ties to the Ozarks, Perry made the bold move to pack up his family’s belonging and head to Missouri.
“My Dad was a bootleg preacher and he had a little file folder,” Perry said while talking about his willingness to make a move across the country. “He had all his lessons in there. When he got to his last lesson, he would come in and say it was time to find a new church, that they needed to hear a new voice. I think there’s some truth in that.”
Perry’s quick whit and passion for football and life was welcomed with open arms by Nixa players. His arrival revitalized the Eagles’ program on many fronts and led to a nine-win season that was full of excitement.
Perry’s inaugural season at Nixa ranks as the No. 1 sports story for Christian County in 2020.
The Eagles were destined to have a winning season, thanks to a standout senior class. But Perry’s charisma helped attract numerous players who were previously content not to strap on shoulder pads this season.
Throughout the season, players voiced ringing endorsements of Perry’s impact on them.
Defensive lineman Landon Carson: “I showed up to summer camp this year ready to go and things have taken off for me from there. For me, keeping my head in the game, I dedicate that to coach Perry.”
Defensive back Kolyn Eli: “Coach Perry came to Nixa and had something for me. I was fed up and didn’t want to play any more. But he helped me and told me to just keep showing up and I did. I appreciate him a lot. He probably changed my life.”
Perry also delighted his players by giving them the chance to show different talents on trick plays. He wasn’t afraid to pull the trigger for fake punts in particular.
Nixa didn’t win a conference or District championship, but the overwhelming sentiment is the Eagles are headed in the right direction under Perry. Kudos to Nixa administrators, as well, for being open-minded enough to hire a coach from well outside the area. It all worked out wonderfully.
Here are other top sports stories from 2020 around Christian County
2. No spring sports
As fortunate as teams have been able to play in the fall and winter, the entire spring sports season fell victim to COVID-19.
Teams were two weeks into their practices when the Missouri State High Schools Athletic Association announced the spring sports season was suspended. Later, the entire season was scrapped.
Countless individuals in track, baseball, girls soccer, softball, boys tennis and boys golf were robbed of lifelong memories.
There was no happy ending.
During the summer, the Show-Me Collegiate League tried its best to host a season. Positive tests for the coronavirus for two players put an abrupt end to the season, just before the start of the playoffs.
3. Nixa, Ozark beat Joplin
On consecutive Friday nights, Nixa and Ozark each pulled off upsets against defending COC champion Joplin.
Nixa opened its home slate with a 35-34 victory against Joplin. It put an end to Joplin’s 16-game regular-season winning streak.
Ramone Green ran for 163 yards on 33 carries and Clayton Uber clinched Nixa’s win with an interception with 1:04 remaining.
Ozark followed up with a 51-43 triumph at Joplin. Quarterback Cannon Cox threw for two touchdowns to Owen Brockman and ran for two more touchdowns. Colton Casteel returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Jacob Kronebusch picked up a Joplin fumble and ran 88 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers scored 34 points in the first half alone and went on to hold a 44-13 lead.
4. Steven Ward’s senior season
Ward had the proverbial chip on his shoulder all summer long and it motivated him to reach new heights. The Nixa senior linebacker went from receiving no mention on the All-COC Teams a year ago to being a First-Team selection this season.
Ward went on to receive an All-State First-Team honor, as well. A Missouri State offer capped his dream season.
Ward was never better than in the first half against Republic. He recovered a Republic fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, had two tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack, all in the first half.
5. Ozark hoopsters win District titles
District championship droughts ended for both Ozark’s girls and boys basketball teams at Lebanon, of all places.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers have long had District foes the likes of Kickapoo, Branson, Nixa and Parkview. But Ozark was assigned to Lebanon for Districts.
As the top seeds, the Lady Tigers won a District title for the first time since 2012 and the Tigers won a District championship for the first time since 2008.
Tigers center A.J. Elliott scored 25 points in the final against Glendale to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
6. Lady Eagles state runner-up
On its way to a repeat trip to State, Nixa’s volleyball program swept five, count ‘em five, matches from Kickapoo. That included a four-set victory in the Class 5 District 11 final.
Coach Annie Zimmerman’s Lady Eagles finished 34-4 and placed second in Class 4.
Junior Jaycee Fixsen established herself as a six-rotation standout and junior Sydney Golden continued to add to her school assists records
7. District titles for Tigers, Eagles
The Ozark and Nixa boys soccer teams both captured District championships in dramatic fashion on the same night.
Ozark downed Kickapoo thanks to a winning goal from Jose Ortega with 6:52 remaining in regulation.
Nixa rallied from being 1-0 down to edge Republic 2-1 on a winning goal by Colin Cash.
Dramatics continued at Sectionals for Ozark, as Dillon Holesapple delivered the game-winning goal in overtime against Nixa.
The Tigers’ magical post-season run ended in the Quarterfinal round against Jefferson City.
8. Humble’s freshman season
Humble lived up to all pre-season hype for her freshman season at Sparta.
She averaged 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals a game.
The versatile point guard enjoyed a career-high 35-point performance and a set a single-game school record with nine 3-pointers against Spokane.
Humble finished with 76 treys and 586 points on the season. She was named to the All-SWCL First Team
9. Mass exodus at Spokane
Spokane’s athletic program was forced to scramble to fill head coaching vacancies for its volleyball, baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball and golf programs, as well as fill its AD position, during a whirlwind of a summer.
Kyle Johnson, the Owls’ AD and boys basketball and golf, coach, resigned to go to Parkview. Under Johnson, Spokane had four straight winning seasons on the hardwood.
In addition, Spokane lost the services of basketball standout Zayne Gale and multi-sport star Jackson Bray, as they transferred prior to the senior years. Gale transferred to Galena and Bray transferred to Nixa.
Gale, who was an All-SWCL First-Team choice, recently scored his 1,000th career point.
Spokane has adapted about as well as could be expected. Among the new hires were successful veteran coaches Terry Writer and Becky Justus. Writer and the Owls won the Marionville Tournament championship during their 7-1 start to this season.
10. McCracken sets TD record
Austin McCracken gave Nixa a glimpse of what figures to be a bright future at quarterback as early as Week One.
With Reid Potts suspended for the Eagles’ season-opener at Branson due to an ejection from last season, McCracken found himself behind center. The sophomore signal-caller proceeded to set a Nixa single-game record by throwing four touchdown passes, not too bad for a self-appointed running QB.
McCracken went on to play a pivotal role in Nixa’s 6-0 start. He finished with season totals of 65 completions in 99 attempts for 802 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight picks.
Honorable mention choices:
— Nixa boys basketball teams wins a share of COC title.
— Ashlyn Eli first girls state wrestling champ at Nixa.
— Ozark foreign-exchange student Melissa Peralta-Sanchez makes State, wins COC singles title.
— Tylr Bolin reaches 1,000-yard mark as a senior at Ozark.
— Ozark swimmer Caleb Chrestman state runner-up in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle as a senior.
— Clever’s football program made its varsity debut and enjoyed wins against Stockton and Agape.
— Ozark volleyball beats eventual state champion Willard.
