On March 21, virtually all of Nixa’s commerce and industry leaders converge under one roof for a celebration of local commerce and community involvement.
The 25th annual NIXPO is a business exposition that will bring about 125 exhibitors and thousands of attendees to Nixa High School. NIXPO will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Admission free for the public.
NIXPO offers up a central location for people to see what Nixa and the surrounding area has for businesses and community organizations, and they can experience a little bit of everything in one day.
“This event has become a highlight for our business community each year, allowing them to showcase their business organization,” Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “It also helps with our chamber efforts to promote economic development and to [encourage] people to shop, dine and experience Nixa.”
It’s estimated that about 85 percent of Nixa’s population travels to surrounding communities such as Springfield and Branson for work, which means they may not experience local shopping, dining and service businesses each day. They may also be unaware of different service groups and clubs that are active in Nixa. By providing one central location for the community to come and see all of them in one place, the Nixa Chamber members hope to promote even more economic development at home.
“When one business is successful, it causes a trickle-down effect to other businesses. When many are successful, you create a strong foundation for your community to be able to provide the services it needs,” Russell said.
Anyone with questions about NIXPO may call the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 725-1545. Booth space for the event is sold out.
There will be interactive workshops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Topics include internet and home safety, bicycle helmet safety, CPR, and an update on what’s going on in Nixa from city government leaders.
Kids activities will include face painting, balloon animals, a visit from Louie of the Springfield Cardinals at 11 a.m. and different art demonstrations throughout the day. Several Nixa restaurants and caterers will have food for sale.
