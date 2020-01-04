The Nixa High School student staff of Wingspan and EagleAir TV brought home a total of 10 awards at the Media Showcase Day at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin on Dec. 5.
Wingspan won Best Overall Publication in the print category and Nixa broadcast students won first, second and third place awards in the broadcast news package category.
Print category winners:
Wingspan staff: first place for Best Overall Publication.
Wingspan: third place in Publication Sweepstakes.
Madalyn Tuning, first place Feature Writing, for story titled “Helpers of Nixa.”
Riley Harris, second place Feature Writing, for her story titled “Soaring to New Opportunities.”
Darby Allen, third place News Writing, for her story titled “Pulling up Attendance.”
Broadcast category winners:
Emily Harris and Kelsie Satterfield, first place Podcast for their podcast called “Overthinking. “
Mercedes Rich and Chance Brown, first place news package, for their story about the new Nixa High School attendance incentive.
Mercedes Rich and Chance Brown, second place news package, for their story about Rescue One.
Lucas Finger, third place news package, for his story about the AP Capstone program.
T.J. Sorgenfrei, honorable mention commercial, for his “Buy a Yearbook” commercial.
