A visitation was held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service followed the visitation. Cremation followed the funeral service.
Zachary C. Piland, 29, of Bolivar passed away June 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 20, 1991, in Springfield to Donald Fred Piland II and Deborah Kaye (Williams) Piland.
Zachary was born three months early and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Zachary always had a positive outlook on everything. He was always able to find the humor in everything as well. He was always happy and outgoing and was quite the jokester, including making silly noises. Zachary faced many struggles throughout his life. He met them with courage and remained happy and positive. Zachary enjoyed collecting dinosaurs.
Zachary made many accomplishments in his life. He was the representative for Easter Seals. He testified before the Missouri General Assembly to pass a law supporting families with special needs children. The law passed due partly to Zachary’s testimony. Zachary touched many lives in his short life. He will always be a part of their lives.
Survivors include his parents Donald Piland II and his wife Lana of Floral City, Florida, and mother Deborah Piland of Nixa; siblings Sara Piland and William Jacob Wolf; grandparents Barbara Clark and Rannitta Piland.
Zachary is preceded in death by grandfathers Rickey Williams and Donald Fred Piland Sr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
